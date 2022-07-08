doctors has the Church and also archeology

In 1957, in the middle of the cold war, Indiana Jones meets the young and rebellious Mutt, who offers him a deal: if he helps him find his father, he will make it easier for him. one of the most spectacular discoveries in history: the Crystal Skull of Akator, found in a remote part of Peru. A treasure that is also sought after by Soviet soldiers, led by agent Irina Spalko for her alleged powers.

Find the goof in this dialogue from the movie ‘Indiana Jones and the kingdom of the crystal skull’ (‘Indiana Jones and the kingdom of the crystal skull’), directed by Steven Spielberg in 2008, with a script by David Koepp and with Harrison Ford (Doctor Indiana Jones), Cate Blanchett (Doctor Irina Spalko), Shia LaBeouf (Mutt), Karen Allen (Marion)… in the cast.

The dialogue

mummified remains. And it’s not familiar to you,” Irina Spalko said ironically, turning to Indiana Jones. -Object we are looking for: rectangular container. Dimensions: 2 meters by 0.5 meters by 66 cm. Contents:And it’s not familiar to you,” Irina Spalko said ironically, turning to Indiana Jones. Why do you think I know? what container are you talking about? Indy replied. -Because ten years ago you were part of the team that examined it. you will help us to find him – settled the Soviet agent. And Indy had no choice but to accept that he was going to have to help his captors: -A compass. i need a compass. He already knows: north, south, east… is there no compass? Then I need bullets -the archaeologist resolutely asked the Soviet soldiers, who did not hesitate to take it as a joke. -The contents of that drawer are highly magnetic. I need gunpowder Indy explained to silence the laughter and justify his demand; and, addressing the doctor, he added- Do you want me to help you or not? -Do not play with me Doctor Jones -threatened the doctor after facilitating the bullets- Tell me what do you want with all this? -If it is still magnetic the metal of this gunpowder will show us where it is… And throwing the gunpowder into the air, this began to fly through the warehouse pointing the way.

the rabbit

Tell me Doctor Jones, do you know the story of reverend william gregor?

-I have to confess that I do not get it.

-I supposed. Well, let me tell you about it because it turns out most revealing:

In 1791 and during one of his usual walks to Manaccan to visit his good friend the Reverend Polwhele, the local priest, the Reverend William Gregor, pastor of the neighboring parish of Creed, discovered a conspicuous black sand at the bottom of the ditch through which the water that moved the Tregonwell mill circulated. Striking at least to his trained eyes, for fortunately for our story, before taking the robes, Gregor had been a distinguished Cambridge student with a penchant for chemistry and mineralogy. For that reason, that peculiar black earth caught his attention and that is why he decided to take a sample and analyze it in his home laboratory. After carrying out countless experiments and tests, William Gregor was clear that it was a new mineral that contained an ‘earth’ -as chemical elements were called- unknown until then, which, after characterizing it, he baptized as menacanito. In 1791 he presented his finding to the English scientific community. However, it took another three years, until 1794, for the renowned German chemist Martin Klapoth to confirm the results and rename the element titanium.

-I didn’t just see what’s so revealing the story.

-That’s because I’ve saved the best for last. Knows what was the first thing that caught the attention of the reverend chemist?What was it that piqued your interest? That this peculiar black earth looked very much like gunpowder, but unlike gunpowder, it ‘followed the compass’, indicating that it was magnetic.

–Means that…?

-Exactly, my admired Dr. Jones. Gunpowder is not magnetic. Among other reasons because it does not contain any metal in its composition. Which includes 75% potassium nitrate, 15% carbon and 10% sulfur. Or, if we look at the elements that make up each of these compounds: hydrogen, nitrogen, and potassium; carbon (with traces of hydrogen, nitrogen and sulfur as befits its nature as a fossil fuel of organic origin); and the referred sulfur, respectively. None of which, I repeat, is a metallic element. That without considering that not all metals are attracted by a magnet or magnetic field.

Gunpowder or pellets?

But, wait, it is possible that Indiana Jones incurred a lexical slip and where he says ‘bullets’ and ‘gunpowder’ he meant -and was thinking of- ‘cartridges’ and ‘buckshot’. That would justify his reference to the metal of ‘this gunpowder’ -which in this new version would be ‘these pellets’-. Which would make much more sense from a purely chemical point of view, since the pellets are usually small spheres of lead, which is a metallic element.

But it is not even with those, because lead, although it is a metal, is not magnetic. At least not in the sense that Indy explains it. Lead is diamagnetic. Which means that in the presence of a strong magnetic field it is weakly repelled. Thus, Dr. Jones should go in the opposite direction to which the supposed flying pellets took. Or better yet, he should take advantage of the bewilderment of the situation to put his foot down.

