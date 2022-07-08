Do you know that Pataky and Hemsworth’s children appear in Thor?

Like father Like Son. There are many children of actors who follow in the footsteps of their parents in the cinema, and something similar happens in the family of Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky. two of his sons They have made their first steps in the seventh art in what is already an institution in the clan, the saga of the god of thunder. Thor: Love and Thunder arrives this Friday in theaters and its viewers will also be able to see the protagonist’s own children in action. We give you the keys so you don’t miss them!

What papers do they have? Thor: Love and Thunder?

Chris Hemsworth first picked up the hammer more than a decade ago: the first installment of Thor premiered in 2011, months after marrying Elsa Pataky. Later the couple’s children arrived: indian rose was born in 2012 in London, where Chris Hemsworth was filming, while the twins Tristan and Sasha they completed the large family in 2014. They do not know a world in which their father has not been Thor: it is so normal for them that even Hemsworth congratulated Tristan and Sasha on their last birthday with a photo of both of babies dressed up of the Marvel character. “Happy 8th birthday to my boys! If you are wondering if you are allowed to wear any other superhero costume besides Thor, the answer is no,” the actor wrote in March.

Now they have the opportunity to join the Marvel saga, at least two of them, and that is India and one of the twins They appear in the last installment of the saga, as confirmed by his father in an interview with journalist Kevin McCarthy. While one of the twins plays Thor himself as a childas can be seen in the teaser-trailerher older sister meets Love’s role. But Chris Hemsworth is not the only actor in the film who has taken his children to the set: they also did so much Natalie Portman as Christian BaleIn addition to the director of Thor: Love and ThunderTaika Waititi.

““…Taika had his children in there. Christian Bale had his. Natalie had…her kids as well. That’s my daughter…as well. She plays the character of Love…” Chris Hemsworth talks how special it was to have his children in #ThorLoveAndThunder. pic.twitter.com/IwCiPF8b0T“ — Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) June 27, 2022

The children thus join the saga in which their parents have already appeared: Elsa Pataky It already appeared in its second installment, Thor: The Dark Worldin which dubbed Natalie Portman in the final kiss of the film. Chris Hemsworth, however, dismisses the idea that from now on his children will dedicate themselves to acting. “It was a unique family experience and funny. I don’t want them now to go and be child stars and actors. It was a special experience that we all had”, explained the Australian in the interview. Will we ever see them again in front of the cameras?