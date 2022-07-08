Checo Pérez focuses on making up lost ground after FIA sanction

The Mexican Czech Perez cdescribed as disappointing the first day of activities of the Austrian Grand Prixwhere he qualified fourth for the sprint race that will take place this Saturday and later received a nine-position penalty after seeing his times eliminated in Q2 and Q3.

Czech Perez he posted a 1m05.404s on his best lap in Q3, which earned him a fourth-place finish, but the FIA announced that the Q2 investigation would take place up to two hours after the fact.

“It was a tricky day, going into FP1 qualifying things didn’t feel too good, so it takes a bit of understanding from our side and hopefully tomorrow we can bounce back,” said the Mexican.

In the same way Czech He noted that “the car was in and out for me during the day and during qualifying, I couldn’t get into a rhythm. It is disappointing to lose fourth place, the track limits are very tight here this season, but it is frustrating that the team was not told that my lap time had been removed during Q2.

Given this, the Red Bull driver mentioned that on Saturday he will have to recover positions for Sunday’s race, where he will seek to stay in second position in the drivers’ world championship and minimize the damage he had this Friday.

Checo Pérez will start 13th in the Sprint for the Austrian Grand Prix. Getty

Only the first eight positions of the qualification Sprint give points for the championship, so Czech Perez should climb places to start this weekend in the thirteenth position.

“We have the Sprint tomorrow to make up ground and a long race ahead of us, we have to keep our heads down and push hard to make progress and put ourselves in a good position for Sunday.”