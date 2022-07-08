Designated Marksman Rifle in Fortnite: where to find the DMR

The Designated Marksman Rifleeither DMR (Designated Marksman Rifle) is one of the new weapons of fortnite season 3. In this guide to Fortnite we tell you where to find Designated Marksman Rifles, and how to use them. Let’s go there:

Where to find the Designated Marksman Rifle in Fortnite?

Unfortunately, there is no fixed location in which to find the Designated Marksman Rifle in Fortnite Season 3. No character sells it, so we depend entirely on luck and chance when it comes to finding it on the ground, in chests or in supply drops throughout the island. We will have to explore the map in each game if we want to get one of these weapons.

We find a Designated Marksman Rifle when opening a chest

How to use the Designated Marksman Rifle in Fortnite?

The Designated Marksman Rifle is a high-powered scoped rifle.. Uses medium bullets as ammunition. When using the aim button/key, the camera will go to the weapon sight in first person, with some zoom that we cannot regulate.

It’s about a versatile weapon at medium and long rangesas it’s semi-automatic and deals decent damage per shot. However, keep in mind that not a gun by hitscan (we do not do damage on the spot after shooting where we are aiming), but the bullet must travel to the target. In other words: depending on the distance at which the target is, we will have to anticipate its position if it is movingjust like when shooting with sniper rifles in Fortnite.

Knowing where this weapon is is useful not only for the mere fact of obtaining it, but because from time to time there are some Missions that require us to use it. In the week 5 of Fortnite Season 3 is the Challenge “Deal damage to opponents from above with a Designated Marksman Rifle“.

We shoot an enemy with a Designated Marksman Rifle from a height higher than he is

The Designated Marksman Rifle is one of the new weapons in Fortnite Season 3. In our Fortnite guide we try to cover all aspects of the game, including how to complete all Missions, how to level up fast, or how and where to upgrade weapons. Do not miss it, it is not wasted!