Dermatological Society of Puerto Rico prepares strategies to support research on the Island

Dr. Samuel Sánchez, Incoming President of the Dermatological Society of Puerto Rico. Photo: Provided by Dr. Sánchez to the Journal of Medicine and Public Health.

In an exclusive interview with the Journal of Medicine and Public Health, Dr. Samuel Sánchez, Incoming President of the Dermatological Society of Puerto Rico, highlighted the different challenges he faces at this time, and what his lines of action will be, to guarantee greater accessibility and information for professionals, specialists and patients.

During his presidency, he will give greater relevance to those professionals who are currently developing clinical studies on the island, for the benefit of society, but who live in the anonymity before the medical community and patients, “There are clinical studies with drugs that are already approved by the FDA, that need approval for another indication, and patients can benefit from that, free of cost, and with exaggerated care and monitoring by their doctors,” he says. .

Another of the great challenges that have been identified in Puerto Rico is the increased demand for dermatological care, compared to poor accessibility and care which is due to the migration of specialists and cosmetic approachesDr. Sánchez states that to counteract this situation, “we are going to try to reach dermatologists who are in the diaspora, those Puerto Rican dermatologists who have long that we don’t see, recent graduates, that can improve attendance, we’ll personally call them to come and participate, and try to be more accessible to the community.

One of the most important approaches proposed by the incoming president goes towards the information for patients and community in general, the active search for these professionals who are offering their work to medical dermatology and to which patients can have an approach; through active networking and its official media guaranteeing coverage and attention to those who need it.

“We want to carry out an educational campaign, in the dermatological area it has become saturated, and other professionals who do not necessarily have the training that we have, are doing things that can harm the patient, we are not going to be against anyone individually, but to educate to the patient who can choose the best alternatives,” says Dr. Sánchez.

