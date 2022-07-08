DC League of Super-Pets: A shower of posters featuring all the DC heroes

Here is a set of posters for DC League of Super-Pets in which we can see the new animated incarnations of the greatest heroes of DC Comics, grappling with their four-legged friends.

Behind every Super-Pet is a super human. DC League of Super-Pets only in theaters July 29. #DCSuperPets pic.twitter.com/5DOAizYZAG – DC League of Super-Pets (@DCSuperPets) July 6, 2022

The film, directed by Jared Stern, also author of the screenplay with John Whittington, presents in its original version an exceptional cast of voices led by Dwayne Johnson in the role of the protagonist Krypto the Super Dog. The film will be in Italian cinemas starting from May 2022 distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

In the original version of the film are also part of the cast of voice actors Kevin Hart (the movies “Jumanji” and “The Secret Life of Animals”), Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”, “The magical school bus starts again”, “Ferdinand”), John Krasinski (the films “A Quiet Place – A Quiet Place”, “Free Guy – Hero for fun”), Vanessa Bayer (“Saturday Night Live,” “The Party Before the Holidays,” “A Girl Disaster”), Natasha Lyonne (“Show Dogs – Let’s enter the scene”, “Ballmastrz: 9009”), Diego Luna (“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” “Maya and the Three Warriors”), Marc Maron (“Joker,” “GLOW”), Thomas Middleditch (“Godzilla II: King of the Monsters,” “Captain Underpants – The Movie”), Ben Schwartz (“Sonic the Hedgehog,” “Duck Tales”), e Keanu Reeves (the “Matrix” saga and the “John Wick” films).