Dani Alves already gave the “YES” to Pumas, what is missing for the signing to take place?

The UNAM Cougars would be very close to making a ‘bombshell’ for the MX Leagueif the signing of Daniel Alveswho would have already given the “YES” to the college outfitbecause he did not see with bad eyes playing in the local league and live in the Mexico City.

According to information from ESPN, the former Barcelona footballer he was interested in wearing the university colors, because he seeks to stay at his best level facing the Qatar World Cup 2022which he dreams of playing, since it would be his last World Cup match.

But, what is missing to finalize his signing?

Though Daniel Alves already said “YES” to Cougarsthe road ahead is still long, since in the first instance it seeks the approval of Tite, technical director of the Brazilian National Teambecause if the strategist accepts that the lateral reaches the MX Leaguethe chances of being summoned to the Qatar World Cup 2022 they are tall

In a hypothetical case that Tite accept that Dani play with Cougarsnow the table would be set to close the signing, which would undoubtedly be historic for the Mexican soccer.

The Pedregal complex I should see the salary Daniel Alveswho arrives as a free agent, after not renewing with the Barcelona. Versions point to Cougars he would pay half his salary, and the other half the sponsors who are interested.

The following days will be key to knowing the direction of the negotiation, since everything indicates that it is on the right track; however, there must be a denouement, which must take place before the end of July.

