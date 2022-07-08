CRITICS. A Thor in love, a Costa Rican woman in search of freedom and more movie premieres

After the fury of the holidays, theaters in the United States prepare for those moments of calm that come after the big season premieres linked to days without work. But that doesn’t mean that the studios have run out of gunpowder, as evidenced this week by the debut of one of those superhero mega-productions that no one can ignore. However, the billboard also offers international proposals of various trends.

THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER

Director: Taika Waititi

Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson

Genre: Superheroes / Action Comedy

Despite developing after the particularly dramatic events of “Avengers: Endgame: (2009), the new adventure of the God of Thunder, available today in theaters across the country, faithfully follows the path established by the previous individual installment of the same character , “Thor: Ragnarok” (2017), leaning mostly towards comedy and lightness even when it contains tragic situations.

It is not strange that this is the case, since, in addition to the fact that its protagonist Chris Hemsworth has shown on several occasions how well he does with the scenes that seek laughter, “Thor: Love and Thunder” is directed and co-written by the same “Ragnarok” director Taika Waititi, who has earned the respect of moviegoers for his work on adult black comedy titles like “What We Do in the Shadows” (2014) and, of course, “Jojo Rabbit” ( 2019), which won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay and was nominated for Best Picture.

Of course, the new Marvel film is intended for a very different audience, and in that sense, it is free from the grip that Waititi’s work has in other areas. This is not surprising, although it disappoints in any case the general lukewarmness of a story that, despite what has been said, has extremely successful moments, has certainly redeemable visual aspects (such as the hilarious tribute to the style of the Looney Tunes in one of its first action sequences or the outstanding battle that is shown in black and white) and introduces us to a villain (Gorr, part of the comics since 2013) who, without being entirely original, gives the chameleon a new opportunity to shine and great Christian Bale.

But, as its name suggests, the film will be seen mostly by those who want to attend the on-screen reunion of Thor and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, that is, the characters played by Hemsworth and Oscar winner Natalie Portman, who had not shared the set since the failed “Thor: The Dark World” (2013), and whose interactions -both humorous and dramatic- are absolutely worth seeing, especially if you like this kind of film, even if they don’t end up generating the commotion that they should have generated in their saddest moments.

CLARA ALONE

Director: Nathalie Álvarez Mesen

Cast: Wendy Chinchilla Araya, Ana Julia Porras Espinoza, Flor Maria Vargas Chavez

Genre: Drama

If you don’t know much about the cinema produced in Costa Rica, you are not the only one. Despite the fact that films have been made in that country since 1930, local production has always been very scarce, so it is surprising to find here this weekend (more precisely, at the Landmark Westwood) such a rural drama accomplished and purposeful as “Clara Sola”, who was chosen by the Central American nation as its representative for the international category of the Academy Awards.

It is also a film with a deep feminine and feminist imprint, because it is directed by a woman (Nathalie Álvarez Mesén), it was co-written by two (both the aforementioned director and the Colombian María Camila Arias) and it is directed by Clara (played by dancer Wendy Chinchilla), a 40-year-old woman with an indeterminate degree of autism who lives in a remote village, where she constantly faces the repressive behavior of her mother Fresia (Flor María Vargas Chávez), who has He is also convinced that he has the ability to perform miracles and prevents him from undergoing an essential surgery for the improvement of his life.

In her feature debut, Costa Rican-Swedish Álvarez Mesén appeals to elements of magical realism that are sometimes reflected in colorful dreamlike scenes, but she keeps her feet on the ground to denounce without fuss or excesses aspects of a traditionalist society in which the restrictions are not necessarily imparted by male characters.

In this sense, it is necessary to rescue the emphasis that is placed on the late sexual awakening of a woman like Clara, seconded by the actions of her niece María (Ana Julia Porras Espinoza), who is only 15 years old but who, curiously, constantly mocks the control of his conservative grandmother to give free rein to his erotic desires.

Finally, empowerment comes in this case through unexpected behaviors that are not free of conflicts and mistakes, but that inevitably respond to a necessary reaction to forces opposed to a Nature that also unfolds generously in the powerful images of the talented filmmaker in charge.

BOTH SIDES OF THE BLADE

Director: Claire Dennis

Cast: Juliette Binoche, Vincent Lindon, Grégoire Colin

Genre: Romantic Drama

It is likely that many local viewers will identify her -if they identify her- as the director and co-writer of “High Life” (2018), a very complex science fiction and horror film starring Robert Pattinson that left half the world confused and that many critics They called it a masterpiece.

But Claire Denis is a veteran French director who became known internationally with “Beau Travail” (1999), an excellent military drama with homoerotic allusions and unexpected choreography that was recently re-released in American theaters. Now, the same author returns -in our case, to the Laemmle Royal- to reveal “Both Sides of the Blade” (“Avec amour et acharnemen”), another drama with intense psychological aspects that is still interesting, but that is not is at the height of his best works.

As expected, Denis does not necessarily make things easy for the viewer, although this is undoubtedly one of his most accessible and linear films on a narrative level, because it has a fairly direct central premise: Sara (Juliette Binoche), a A mature woman from Paris who has a respectable job as a radio talk show host on social issues becomes increasingly bewildered and vulnerable when her husband Jean (Vincent Lindon), a former professional rugby player and ex-convict a little older than she decides to work with François (Grégoire Colin), a minor man who was Sara’s boyfriend, but who disappeared several years ago from her life.

Despite the relative lack of complexity of the story, what happens next with Sara is not easy to explain and can even be frustrating, although it is undoubtedly a conscious decision by Denis, who constantly avoids giving the audience what they expect and does not Nor is it inscribed for that reason in the most visible conceptions of feminism. However, any reservations that can be made are blurred in the presence of Binoche, who continues to be a magnificent actress with a powerful magnetism.

COP SECRET

Director: Hannes Thor Halldorsson

Cast: Auðunn Blöndal, Egill Einarsson, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson

Genre: Police Comedy

If what you just want is to laugh for a while, but without neglecting the international perspective, you can go from this Friday to Laemmle Glendale to see “Cop Secret”, a minor police comedy, but extremely funny, which is also distinguished by the particularity of having been produced and filmed in Iceland, which gives it a distinctive air despite being a title that parodies the clichés of Hollywood action cinema.

Here, Bússi (Auðunn Blöndal) is a tough Reykjavík cop who has become as well known for his heroism and ability to deal with the most dangerous criminals as he is for his utter disregard for the rules, which has led him to cause all kinds of destruction in public places and even to injure the victims of the crime that he intends to rescue.

His personality and his image are in open contradiction with those exhibited by Hörður (Egill Einarsson), an agent from the neighboring city who has also distinguished himself by his impressive actions in the most difficult situations, but who openly declares himself pansexual and has a appearance certainly different from that of his ‘contender’.

When Bússi is forced to work with Hörður to find the whereabouts of the leader of a dangerous organization of bank robbers, things get complicated, giving rise to a series of situations that are initially similar to those we have seen in countless ‘buddy films. ‘, but which are gradually taking a ‘queer’ turn that would be much more daring than it is if it were not raised in such an elementary way, in keeping with the general tone of a proposal that never seems to be taken seriously herself. In any case, this is a film that never ceases to surprise… and cause laughter. It will be available On Demand from July 12.