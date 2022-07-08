“Cristiano Ronaldo to Napoli? An idea that doesn’t stand up, the figures are so high that you never get back into it”

At Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli, during Radio Goal, the former director general of Naples Marco Fassonemaking some statements.

“Access to the Champions League with Napoli? It was very nice, when we won third place it was a huge party: I have very good memories of that vintage.

Without the signings of Insigne and Mertens, Napoli could take Dybala for 7 million net? Economically, let’s pretend that these seven million are not accompanied by commissions and signing bonuses: if Napoli keeps the overall level of salaries close to that of last year, and Paulo brings more economic benefits, then the question stands. Would Cristiano Ronaldo guarantee 200,000 shirts sold for 150 euros? At Milan they asked me and I studied the numbers, it’s an idea that doesn’t stand up: if you want to play it with Barcelona or Real Madrid it can help you, if you just want to do the numbers, the figures are so high that you never get back into them “