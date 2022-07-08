Cristiano Ronaldo, the surprise former teammate: “He doesn’t even know …”

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future is increasingly intricate and for days there has been no talk of his possible farewell to Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo away from Manchester United? The situation is definitely confused, the Portuguese is disappointed with the last season of the Red Devils and the idea of ​​not disputing the Champions League in a few months does not quite fit into his order of ideas.

In recent days, there has been persistent rumors of a formal request for Cristiano Ronaldo to the Manchester United. The Portuguese would have asked for the sale, even if a few hours ago the English club issued an official statement in which it denied this scenario.

THE Red Devilsin detail, they explained: “NDespite some news reported, there has been no change of position by the club on Cristiano Ronaldo. He has another year on his contract and is not for sale ”.

From the GermanyInstead, there are persistent rumors concerning the fact that CR7 can be a substitute for Lewandowski to the Bayern Monaco. The indiscretion was denied by the Bavarian club’s top management, but it is well known that during the transfer market everything can change quickly.

“Ronaldo does not even know …”: the former teammate displaces everyone

Regarding the future of Cristiano Ronaldo an icon of the Manchester Unitedas well as a former partner of the Portuguese during his first adventure with the shirt of Red Devils.

We are talking about Rio Ferdinand who in the last episode of his podcast stated how Ronaldo don’t even know what the hymn isEuropa League, competition that, should it remain at the Unitedhe will have to dispute.

These, in detail, are the words of the former defender: “Certo that Cristiano is not happy. He wants to win, he wants to play prestigious tournaments. He is unhappy not to play in the Champions League, he doesn’t even know how he plays the Europa League anthem. I think he would like to leave, he might be unhappy with some things ”.