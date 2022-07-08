Cristiano Ronaldo, the announcement of the former Roma displaces: “He will play in Italy”

Cristiano Ronaldo, the announcement of the former Roma star displaces: “He will play in Italy”. The rumors continue about a possible return of the Portuguese to Serie A

It is once again, despite everything, the summer of Cristiano Ronaldo. The 37-year-old Portuguese champion has decided to leave the Manchester United just a year after his return to England. The confirmations on an inevitable farewell leave no room for second thoughts: the champion from Funchal did not show up at the team meeting and was not called up for the summer retreat.

Evidently, CR7 realized that i Red Devils they are not even distant relatives of that formidable team that under the wise guidance of Sir Alex Ferguson dominated in Premier League and in Champions League about fifteen years ago. And the disappointment was directly proportional to the desire to change scenery after just one season.

The problem it concerns Cristiano Ronaldo now it is the same as always: where he will play next year and above all, which club in a moment of serious economic crisis like this will be able to take on his monstrous salary and the many benefits he is used to enjoying.

A stay in England is to be excluded at the moment: the rumors circulated about an agreement signed with the Chelsea were found to be unfounded.

The Bayern Monacowhich has been rumored with equal insistence, has decisively denied a landing of Christian Ronaldo in Bavaria.

Shock announcement: “Cristiano Ronaldo in Serie A”

Leafing through the daisy on the possible destinations of the Lusitanian attacker, the options are reduced in number and quality.

A dinner with mysterious contents staged in recent days between the president of the Barcelona, Joan Laporta and the super attorney Jorge Mendes gave rise to the most varied hypotheses, including a sensational landing of CR7 in blaugrana.

But he is a former great champion, star of the Polish national team and of Juventus And Rome to tickle the curiosity of the fans with a statement destined to cause discussion.

Zibì Boniekcurrent vice president ofUEFAhas rekindled enthusiasm that now seemed to have died out: “Cristiano Ronaldo? I have the distinct feeling that he will play in Serie A next year, I cannot say more“. In fact, you have already said a lot.