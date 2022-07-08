Cristiano Ronaldo and the sensational announcement: “It’s a disaster”

Cristiano Ronaldo and the surprise announcement about his future: “It’s a real disaster”.

The future of Cristiano Ronaldo seems to be further and further away from Manchester. After only one season, that of the return to Red Devilsthe Portuguese made it clear to the club that he wanted to change the air.

Not even the arrival of Ten Hag has changed the cards on the table. Cristiano Ronaldo he wants a new project, he is disappointed with how things went last season. Failure to qualify in Champions Leagueof course, weighs like a stone and the future of the Portuguese, also this, must necessarily be something in a club that plays the greatest European competition.

“It’s a disaster”, the announcement on Cristiano Ronaldo displaces everyone

In Englandand not only that, we do not talk about anything other than the possible – almost obvious – goodbye of Cr7 to the Manchester United. The Irish midfielder, under al Billericay Town, Jamie O’Hara made some interesting statements to the microphones of Talksports. His words have been shared by many fans on social media and the examination of him, in some ways, is absolutely inevitable.

These, in detail, are his words: “Cristiano Ronaldo was their top scorer last season, he has always been present in the great moments for the club. He is leaving because he sees that a ship is sinking. Manchester United are disastrous because he is letting him go ”.

Then he increased the dose: “He is their best player. How many times has it been decisive? How many times has he dragged them? He has kept them up for many days. I think he has earned the right to say: ‘The future is not bright here at United, I want to win trophies’. He said he still has 2-3 good years left to win and he wants to do this “.