Conspiracy theory: Leonardo DiCaprio died in 2001 and was replaced by actor Devon Sawa | entertainment pop culture

Conspiracy theory: Leonardo DiCaprio died in 2001 and was replaced by actor Devon Sawa
Although DiCaprio is supposed to turn 48 on November 11, 2022, it is believed on the Internet that the actor could have been dead since November 23, 2001.
The supposed death of Leonardo DiCaprio: that’s why he didn’t win an Oscar
It was through the TikTok account ‘The time capsules’ that the theory about the alleged death of Leonardo DiCaprio, which occurred more than two decades ago, was revived. The events date back to the early 2000s, when the actor was already an important figure in Hollywood due to his talent and gallantry.
It should be remembered that in 1994 he was nominated for the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for ‘What’s Eating Gilbert Grape?’; two years later he starred in ‘Romeo + Juliet’, a film with which he won a Silver Bear for Best Actor, and in 1997 ‘Titanic’ helped him catapult internationally, although he was not nominated for an Oscar for that performance.
In 1998, his role in ‘The Man in the Iron Mask’ was a setback in his career. The reviews he received were so harsh that he was awarded a Razzie Award for Worst Film.
With these latest disappointments in his career, some fans of conspiracy theories believe that the famous fell into depression and committed suicide with an overdose of sleeping pills, in 2001. In that year, a website managed by his fans published the news about his alleged death, although a few minutes later the site was removed.
The alleged news coincided with the fact that Leonardo DiCaprio did not film any new film in 2001, because although ‘Don’s Plum’ (in which he plays the character Derek) was released that year, it was recorded in 1995. For that reason, many fans took the death of the actor as certain.
A year later, when ‘Catch me if you can’ (2002) was published, opinions were divided: on the one hand there were those who argued that Leonardo’s death had been fake news, and on the other those who thought it was true and also he was replaced by another actor named Devon Sawa, in order not to stop his rising career.
Leonardo DiCaprio was supplanted by Devon Sawa?
Devon Sawa is a Canadian actor four years younger than Leonardo DiCaprio and became popular for his roles in ‘Casper’ (1995), ‘Little Giants’ (1994), ‘Final Destination’ (2000) and ‘Nikita’ (2010).
Although physically he is very similar to the star of ‘Titanic’ (because they are both blond, with fine features and light eyes) he is not identical to him, so if the theory were true, it would have been difficult for Devon to assume his identity while following forward with his own life, which he shows on social networks.
So, Devon Sawa did not impersonate Leonardo DiCaprio as rumored on the Internet. In fact, the Canadian has appeared in several productions in recent years, ‘Hunter Hunter’ (2020) and ‘Chucky’ (2021) are the most recent.
Likewise, on Instagram he publishes images of his day-to-day as an actor and father of a family, since he has been married to the producer Dwani Sahanovicht since 2010 and together they have two children: Hudson and Scarlett.