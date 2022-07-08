Coca-Cola “TaB” fans create campaign to get them back

After what Coke discontinued Tab In 2020, a group of devoted consumers formed the SaveTabSoda Committee to save their favorite beverage.

Food&Wine informed that the members of the Committee SaveTabSoda They have raised money and launched a billboard campaign to bring back the product.

To help fulfill its mission, SaveTabSoda has created a petition on Change.org, which has over 2,800 signatures and an online fundraiser.

From the beginning, Tab’s story has been one of perseverance

The brand survived poor initial sales, the artificial sweetener fears of the 1960s and 1970s, lukewarm enthusiasm for the product at the corporate level, and intermittent willingness by consumers to become, for a brief period, the go-to soda. most popular diet plan in the United States. Then, of course, came Diet Coke.

While it never regained its lofty status as the best diet soda, loyal fans of Tab They kept the brand alive.

Intended for diabetics

While some might think that Tab was the first diet soda, that honor actually belongs to a drink called Non-Cal which was developed by beverage industry pioneer Hyman Kirsch, in 1952.

Kirsch wanted to create a soft drink for diabetics and people with cardiovascular problems, so he used cyclamate, which was discovered in 1937 by a graduate student working in a chemistry lab at the university. University of Illinois, after he licked up some of the substance and discovered that it tasted sweet. About 30 times sweeter than sugar; cyclamate is not metabolized, making it ideal for people who need to avoid sugar.

However, in 1969, the Food and Drug Administration banned the sweetener cyclamate after laboratory studies indicated that large doses of the sweetener caused bladder cancer in animals, and although the brand changed this ingredient, this was only the beginning of its demise.

SaveTabSoda

Tab fans have formed the Committee SaveTabSoda in an effort to resurrect the diet soda that first launched in 1963. Now, Food&Wine reported that members have raised money and launched a billboard campaign to bring back the drink.

The group, which was formed in 2020 and became a nonprofit organization in August, details its mission on its website, explaining that SaveTabSoda it was “designed to focus on activities and events aimed at convincing Coca-Cola to change its mind about discontinuing the product.”

To help fulfill your mission, SaveTabSoda has created a petition in Change.org

Until now, SaveTabSoda has raised $1771 dollars for the cause, (about 36 thousand 209.69 Mexican pesos)

Let’s all continue to ensure @Coke understands just how much TaB means to all of us. Keep contacting them and let them know you want it back. #SaveTaBSoda https://t.co/jnE3hvJtLQ — SaveTaBSoda (@SaveTaBSoda) June 29, 2022

However, so far Coke didn’t immediately respond to request for comment, but a spokesperson for the brand told CNN Business that, despite the efforts of SaveTabSoda, “There are no plans to bring the drink back.”

