Closure of the forum “Genetic Edition: Philosophy, Law and Medicine”

Specialists addressed the issue of uterus transplants; it was the last day of work

The approaches of experts will allow the construction of legislation on the matter: deputy Reyes Carmona

During the last day of the forum “Genetic Edition: Philosophy, Law and Medicine”, organized by the Health Commission, chaired by deputy Emmanuel Reyes Carmona (Morena), legislators and specialists addressed the topic “Uterine transplant: philosophy, law and medicine.

In the event, held in coordination with the Senate of the Republic, Reyes Carmona indicated that in Mexico there is important background on this issue, so the proposals of the experts will provide a much broader context to build legislation for the benefit of the Mexicans.

“This is one of the activities we undertake, and we do it with a multidisciplinary approach, with a gender perspective and a secular, ethical, bioethical, legal and medical vision, which will allow us to move forward.”

He explained that until 2020, more than 50 uterus transplants had been performed in the world; In Mexico, the first successful attempt was in 2019, in Chihuahua, and, in 2020, Jalisco was the first state to have a Uterus Transplant Protocol.

The president of the Health Commission of the Senate of the Republic, Lilia Margarita Valdez Martínez (Morena), said that in health matters the two chambers of Congress show that “we can be united, understand each other and do many activities for the benefit of the population ”.

He stated that science and technology are very advanced and today many organs can be transplanted. “It is up to us legislators that progress is not separated from what is human and without leaving behind the principles of fraternity, equality and equity; that progress is always at the service of all and everyone equally, ”he commented.

He spoke out for doing things “in such a way that in the future they say that the LXV Legislature did for all and all that it corresponded, without it being a privilege, but a right.”

Deputy Hamlet García Almaguer (Morena) said that these contributions make it possible to consider the philosophical and legal aspects of these matters. “After listening to the arguments, it is up to this Parliament to carry out the actions to promote legislative proposals that allow progress in these areas and contribute to people’s health.”

He said that for the Health Commission it is essential to promote all actions that contribute to well-being and any action must be carried out guaranteeing human rights in such complex issues.

It is a complex task, he said, but with the support of institutions such as UNAM, the University of Oxford and the leading researchers who participated in the three days of the forum, we will move forward.

Public Chair: Uterus Transplantation

Raymundo Canales de la Fuente, from the National Institute of Perinatology and member of the Mexican Council of Gynecology and Obstetrics, said that uterine transplantation is an issue that has sparked much controversy because it is difficult to understand and defend a new procedure before society.

He explained that surrogate motherhood basically consists of taking an egg from a woman, fertilizing it with her partner’s sperm, generating embryos and implanting those embryos into another woman who is determined to help those who do not have a womb to gestate. in her womb to the embryo and deliver the baby when it is born.

Public Chair: The uterus transplant from philosophy

Dr. César Palacios González, from the University of Oxford, highlighted the importance of discussing this issue with a humanistic vision and seeing how from law, philosophy and bioethics we can advance legislation in this regard.

He said that it is necessary to be clear about the design of the legislation and public policies on the procedure, and be cautious in the type of organs that will be used (living or cadaveric), medical training, and consider the resources “which are very limited”, in terms of specialists, hospital spaces. In addition, that it be carried out with informed consent and respect the autonomy of the patients, being clear about the benefits and risks of the transplant.

Public Chair: The uterus transplant from the right

Dr. Héctor Augusto Mendoza Cárdenas, from the Autonomous University of Nuevo León, pointed out that the uterus transplant is a by-product of assisted human reproduction techniques. Regarding techniques, he mentioned ovarian stimulation, genetic diagnosis, artificial insemination, in vitro fertilization, and as byproducts of this, surrogacy, uterus transplantation, and human cloning.

“When it comes to uterus transplantation, it is considered a procedure that involves the combination of several techniques, on the one hand, those of a surgical nature –particularly those related to organ transplants-, as well as their link with the techniques of human reproduction. assisted,” he added.

Subsequently, the deputy García Almaguer concluded the three days of work of the forum “Genetic Edition: Philosophy, Law and Medicine”, which had 14 speakers on issues as complex as gene editing and uterus transplantation.

