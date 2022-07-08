Cinépolis will hide special editions of Thor’s hammer in IMAX theaters – CINEMABLEND

This is not a simulacrum! Cinépolis will hide special editions of the iconic ‘Thor 4’ hammer in its IMAX theaters, yes, you can find a Mjölnir in any corner! If you want to get yours, here we tell you what it is.

The wait is over and Thor: Love and Thunder It is finally available in theaters in Mexico and to celebrate it as it should, Cinépolis has just released news that the fandom of the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) and Mighty Thor (Natalie Portman) they won’t be able to miss: special editions of the iconic Mjölnir will be hidden in various IMAX theaters!

Through social networks, the cinema chain revealed the following message: “Mjölnir super special editions hidden in my IMAX rooms, do you want to know more?⁣”, reads the publication, which confirms it will be this July 7th when YouTube comics expert The Top Comics hides Mjölnir in Plaza Satélite. So you could join the team of Valkyria (Tessa Thompson) and Sif (Jaimie Alexander), to stop the evil Gorr the butcher god (Christian Bale).

This was the Cinépolis announcement.



But this will not be the only one you can search for, it was also confirmed that the next On July 11, the content creator, Beto Pasillas, will do the same at Galerías Monterrey. Don’t forget that these special editions of the hammer that once belonged to Thor until it was destroyed by Hela (Cate Blanchett) in Thor: Ragnarökwill be hidden in the IMAX theaters of the aforementioned locations.

Until now No clues have been revealed about the time or place where they might meet, so you’ll have to activate your hunting sense to get this prestigious prize. don’t forget that Thor: Love and Thunder It also features performances by Russell Crowe, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan and Vin Diesel.

In addition, it is already available in theaters in our country, if you still do not have tickets, especially for IMAX theaters, here you can get yours and start the search for the special edition of Mjölnir.