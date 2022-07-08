Christina Hall shares revealing photo of husband Josh Hall who has fans commenting on his “firecracker”

Ads

Christina Hall recently shared a revealing photo of her husband Josh Hall that gets fans talking. Here’s what the HGTV star posted and what husband fans are saying about her.

Cristina Sala | Noel Vasquez / Getty Images

Christina Hall shared some photos showing how her family celebrated the 4th of July

HGTV star Christina Hall shared several social media posts showing how her family celebrated Independence Day weekend.

The Cristina on the coast the star shared an adorable Instagram video of her three children dancing. Her children, Brayden and Hudson, attempted to do vertical flips as her daughter, Taylor, danced in and out of the frame. Hall set the video to Miley Cyrus’ song “Party in the USA”.

Hall posted another Instagram photo of the entire family, including herself, her husband, Josh Hall, and her three children. They were all smiling and dressed in 4th of July attire. “My loves !! Happy 4th from our family to yours. ”, He subtitled the picture.

And, in a post in which all of her fans commented, Hall shared an Instagram photo of her husband wearing an American flag onesie. Josh was posing with his arms outstretched, looking up at the sky in sunglasses, while Hall’s youngest son Hudson looked at him in the background.

“I’m just enjoying the view,” Hall cheekily captioned the photo. “ Happy 4th of July weekend. “

Christina Hall fans were quick to comment on the photo of her husband Josh Hall posing in a skintight onesie.

Some have pointed out her two-year-old’s facial expression in the background with comments like “Hudson is all of us” and “The best part is Hudson’s face in the back. “

Others commented on Josh’s “firecracker”. “Mini firecracker sorry Cristina ”Said one fan, while another replied:“ Have you seen the fireworks lately ??? Some are great, some are not, it doesn’t matter, still fun! Happy 4th “

But Josh seemed to take the comments calmly. He commented, “Hudson was not impressed with my patriotic Thai Chi …” to which one person replied, “It looks pretty cold in Newport.”

Josh responded with good humor, writing, “This is after the fluff… I struggle to be like rest. [sic]. “

HGTV star’s husband Josh Hall recently said he wants the couple to “live beyond 110”

Josh Hall recently left a comment on his wife Christina Hall’s social media post showing the newlywed couple are more in love than ever.

On June 17, the HGTV star shared two black and white photos of her grandparents on Instagram in honor of their 71st wedding anniversary. In the first photo, Hall’s grandfather helped Grandma out of a car. In the second image, the couple smiled as they sliced ​​the wedding cake.

“Happy 71st wedding anniversary to my grandparents,” Hall captioned the images. “All these years later they are still a beautiful couple in love. “

Josh left a sweet comment on the photos. “It looks like we’ll have to live beyond 110 to compete … I’m in!” he has written. Fans seemed to appreciate Josh’s response and many wished two years of happiness together in the future.

