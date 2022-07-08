Christian Bale’s Cap receives the first reactions from the public

The premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder leaves the first reactions and opinions to the evil Gorr, played by Christian Bale

Thor: Love and Thunder is the last movie Marvel Studios and is now available in theaters around the world. The new adventures of the great God of Thunder They promise a lot of action, fun and also introduce us to new characters that are added to the canon of the UCM as the Jane Foster’s Thor or the wicked hatthe so-called butcher of gods. The new great villain Marvel Cinematic Universe It promises a lot, because of its history in the comics that adapts the film and because of the actor who plays it, the very same Christian balewhich debuts in Marvel Studios.

hat swears to kill all the gods of the universe Marvelsomething that thanks to its powerful weapon, the necrosword, is literally at your fingertips. The interpretation of bale It is one of the things that fans most expect to see on the big screen and that is why the first reactions have sounded quite a lot. Twitter spoiler free. “The performance of Christian bale What hat in the movie it’s really brilliant. I can not imagine any other actor in the role of him »comments a fan of the actor.

Christian Bale’s performance as #hat in the movie is truly brilliant. Can’t imagine any other actor in his role. Also, am glad they did n’t CGI his face. But it’s seriously disappointing that a potential character like #hat didn’t get enough screentime as he should’ve. pic.twitter.com/B7UtlB4QoT — Fiction Feedback (@FictionFeedback) July 7, 2022

In general, opinions about hat of Christian bale are quite favorable, highlighting the great work of the actor who has lived up to his reputation. However, although people liked it a lot bale and the villain himself, many are disappointed by how little time the villain has had on screen. The situation of hat bears many similarities to the Hello of Thor: Ragnarökthe character’s previous film also directed by Taika Waititi. The villain was up to the task for the spectators, with a great performance by Cate Blanchett and a great character but had really little screen time in comparison.

Some viewers have also noted an amusing resemblance between hat Y Valakthe demon villain from the movie the nun. Without a doubt there are reactions of all kinds on networks, we leave you some more below. Thor: Love and Thunder is in theaters around the world and you can now see our review of the film right here.

“Why does it look so much like Gorr and the nun are siblings?”

“Christian Bale as Gorr the Butcher of Gods had the potential to be as iconic a villain as Thanos and the Green Goblin, but the script never allows him to pull it off! Christian Bale as an actor brings a lot of depth with his performance but the script is really weak! »

#ThorLoveAndThunder it was pretty good, but #hat was the BEST thing to come from it. Christian Bales delivery of this malevolent and sinister being was fantastic in just the short screen time that he had. Might be hot take here, but Gorr is so much better than Thanos pic.twitter.com/Ag2cEzTc8m — Rogue (@roguearmageddon) July 6, 2022

