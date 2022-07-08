Christian Bale says people ‘scoffed’ at the idea of ​​a serious Batman

Christian Bale compared Dick Cheney to Satan 1:07

(CNN) — If you were one of the people who doubted that Christian Bale could play Batman, he is here to tell you that he had the last word.

In an interview with the Washington Post, the 42-year-old actor recalled how “a lot of people” laughed at him when he discussed his serious approach to Batman for “The Dark Night” trilogy.

“I would tell people we’re going to do some kind of Batman, but take it seriously. A lot of people laughed at me and said, ‘Well, that’s not going to work at all,'” Bale told the publication.

Bale played Bruce Wayne beginning with “Batman Begins” in 2005 and completing Christopher Nolan’s trilogy with “Dark Knight Rises” in 2012.

The films were acclaimed (Heath Ledger posthumously won an Academy Award for his role as Joker) and a box office success, grossing an estimated $2.5 billion worldwide.

“It’s wonderful to be part of a trilogy that proved those people wrong,” Bale said. “I’m not sure if it started [el Universo Cinematográfico de Marvel]but it certainly helped along the way.”

The former DC superhero will return as another comic book character: Gorr the God Butcher, an MCU villain for the upcoming movie “Thor: Love and Thunder.”