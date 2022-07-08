Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington create their own story in the ‘Amsterdam’ trailer

The trailer of amsterdam, by David O. Russell, preemptively reveals a chaotic story of fact and fiction. Beginning with a scene where Chris Rock’s character stumbles into a room and finds a “dead white man in a box,” the trailer establishes the story of three best friends, played by Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington, that they “swore to protect each other… no matter what.” After the trailer reveals that the trio is accused of murder, one Bale solemnly telling a friend, played by Rami Malek, that they “didn’t do”, they set off in search of the informant played by Robert De Niro, who can help you discover the truth.

amsterdam arrives as Russell’s first feature film since Joy in 2015. The film, written and produced by Russell, features a star-studded cast including Taylor Swift, Anya Taylor-Joy, Alessandro Nivola, Andrea Riseborough, Matthias Schoenaerts, Michael Shannon, Mike Myers and Zoe Saldaña.

As the trailer chronicles the investigation into the murder the trio is accused of, chaos seems to break out with episodes of fights and Robbie’s character making bold claims. “I had to stab a guy; once I had to hit a lady with a brick.” Through Bale’s wit and Robbie’s American accent, the trailer prepares audiences for an engaging and electric story starring three friends who are said to have altered the course of human history.

amsterdam It will be released in theaters on November 4.