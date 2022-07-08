Christian Bale is comfortable being a villain in Thor

After long years working as one of the best superheroes in Hollywood, Christian Bale goes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) to start a new stage as a villain, antagonist of Chris Hemsworth’s character in the new movie. Thor: Love and Thunderwhich opens this weekend in theaters.

Batman…is he now a supervillain?

It’s been a decade since his last job as Batman, Christian Bale told The Washington Post that it was a great joy to play a supervillain. He considers that he had the easy job in this movie, unlike Hemsworth, who plays Thor.

Still provided by Marvel Studios in which Natalie Portman appears as Jane Foster and Chris Hemsworth as Thor, during a scene from the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder”. | Photo: Eph.

Bale explained that “the villains already have everyone’s attention from the start, while the heroes have to earn it.”

Christian Bale has experience playing villains, he did so in American Psychobut his choice for “Gorr, the Butcher God” caused a stir among comics fans.

“People keep telling me that they are surprised to see me playing this character. I’m not surprised at all,” said the actor.

the casting

After casting Gorr as his central villain, Taika Waititi, the film’s director, told Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige that there was only one man for the job: Christian Bale.

The casting was easy for the former Batman, since he had long admired Waititi’s work such as Ragnarok and Jojo Rabbit, and was also interested in being part of one of his projects.

Brad Winderbaum, one of the producers of Thor: Love and Thunder commented that he feels Christian Bale’s performance will resonate with MCU fans.

Winderbaum emphasized Bale’s great performance. He recounted how terrifying he looked with the makeup on set while also bringing soul to the character, making people identify with Gorr. “I think he’s definitely one of the best villains we’ve ever had,” Winderbaum concluded.

Who is Gorr, the Butcher God?

The character played by Christian Bale is a man who lost his faith with the death of his son and is left with a great deal of resentment to discover that those gods he worships have no interest in helping him. Disdain that makes him an immediate enemy of Thor, who is a god by birth.

Bale explained how Gorr, despite being terrifying, manages to connect with the audience: “Yes, he is a monster, but there is a slight confusion about it, because you can kind of understand where he came from.”

Many of the villains within the MCU have stolen attention, including Thanos, played by Josh Brolin in different “Avengers” movies; Erik Killmonger, played by Michael B. Jordan in “Black Panther”; and Loki, brother of Thor, whose role is played by Tom Hiddleston and has his own television series.

Gorr is no exception, various critics have praised Bale as one of the best parts of the new Thor movie, one even put the film among the possible opportunities to win an Oscar for the MCU.

Main news source: The Washington Post





