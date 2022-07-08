Christian Bale and four more reasons to see Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor has become one of the most popular characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM), which is why each new installment is considered a real success.

thor love and thunder It is the fourth film in the saga about the God of thunder and it premiered in Mexico this Thursday.

Unlike the other movies, the plot not only focuses on the son of Odin, it also brings new charactersvillains and a new superheroine, who will forever change the course of this story.

But if anyone is still in doubt about whether or not to watch this film, here are five reasons why it’s worth not missing.

Taika Waititi returns as the director

One of the great successes ofThor: Ragnarök was its mix of action and light-hearted humor that contrasted with what was done in Thor: Darkworld, which did not do so well in film or critics. Much of the success of the previous installment was due to the new air that its director, Taika, managed to give it; for this reason Marvel decided to bring him back for this fourth installment. So, it’s a fact that this film will be full of action, but also of Waititi’s characteristic spontaneous humor, in which the characters manage to make fun of themselves.

The arrival of Mighty Thor

After Natalie Portman had differences with Marvel, the actress was not in Thor: Ragnarök what seemed like his departure from the MCU. Neverthelessthe director of the film had other plans and wanted the Oscar winner back in her role of the scientist Jane Foster; who, now, will become the superheroine mighty thor and help the protagonist in this new adventure. the character of Portman is based on the comics published in 2014 and they have the same name. Now it is appreciated Foster dressed in a superhero costumewith Thor’s former hammer, Mjolnir, which has transformed her into a powerful demigoddess.

The appearance of Christian Bale

Not content with bringing back Portman, the New Zealand director opted for another award-winning actor, Christian Bale, who gets into the skin of the villain Gorr, “God’s Butchers”, who seeks the extinction of all deities, for a personal revenge. Although this version looks a bit like the evil Voldemort, actually the comic book version does it even more. A gray, dark and almost noseless being; nevertheless, in the tape they decided to change the character a bit to avoid so many comparisons.

The Impact Soundtrack

If something distinguished Thor: RagnarökIn addition to his humor, the music was undoubtedly another determining factor. So for this new installment, his director wanted to take that element much further.

“We just wanted to spend as much money as we could on some songs. It has always been a dream of mine. The whole aesthetic around the movie we always wanted it to be this loud and colorful palette, like spray painted vans in the eighties and rock album coversWaititi said.

That’s why in thor love and thunderin addition to including songs from Guns N’ Rosesalso has various bands and soloists from the 80s to accompany each of the scenes of this new film.

Among the tracks that fans will be able to enjoy as they watch the God of Thunder fight to save the world are Only Time of Enya, Welcome To The Jungle, Paradise City, Sweet Child O’Mine either november rain; as well as fightingof michael raphael; Our Last Summerof ABBA Y Family Affair. A curious fact is that even the Taika Waititi performs a song.

The expected family cameos

“Thor” It has accustomed the viewer to having great guests, whether it be a superhero from the same universe, or actors giving life to small characters within the story; this time, we have Matt Damon backplaying an actor who plays Lokito the brother of Chris HemsworthLuke Hemsworthas a actor who gives life to the God of Thunder Already Melissa McCarthywho acts as Hellothe sister of both in thor ragnarok. But one of the most unexpected cameos are those of Elsa Pataky, wife Hemsworthwho appears as a werewolf.