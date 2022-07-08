Chris Rock reappears after Will Smith’s slap in the first trailer for ‘Amsterdam’ – CINEMABLEND

David O. Russell’s ‘Amsterdam’ premiered its first trailer with Christian Bale and Margot Robbie leading a large cast that also marks Chris Rock’s return to the screen after the controversial slap he received from Wil Smith.

Almost three months have passed since the controversial slap that Will Smith gave Chris Rock in full broadcast of the Oscars and since then, the actor and comedian had kept a low profile until his reappearance in the first trailer for amsterdamfilm written and directed by David O. Russell.

To the rhythm of “I’d Love To Change The World” by Ten Years After is how the story of amsterdama film that narrates the adventures of three friends: two soldiers presented by Christian Bale and John David Washington, and a nurse in charge of Margot Robbie. This group is blamed for murdering a man and they immediately become involved in one of the largest plots in American history.

Chris Rock reappeared on screen after the incident with Will Smith.



Rock’s first intervention is accompanied by a phrase that demonstrates Russell’s sense of humor: “You’ve got a dead white man in a box. It’s not even a coffin. It doesn’t have a lid. You know who’s going to be in trouble here.”mentions Milton, a character that the actor from Spiral: The Game of Fear Continues and Rustin will play.

‘Amsterdam’ will hit theaters in November this year.



The rest of the trailer shows this trio on a constant chase through dark streets, while eluding police officers who do not hesitate to use their firearms and forming alliances with powerful people. All items to convert to amsterdam in one of the great bets that will arrive at the end of this year.

Despite mentioning notable Hollywood stars, Amsterdam boasts many more from the likes of Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana, Anya Taylor-Joy, Robert De Niro, Michael Shannon, Timothy Olyphant and Taylor Swift.