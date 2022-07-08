Chris Pratt’s first movie never came out, but ‘it was amazing,’ says director

ads

Chris Pratt has had his share of significant successes over the last decade. He has been a part of movies that grossed millions in opening weekends. While Pratt has made a name for himself, it took a while for his acting career to take off. For years, he took on smaller jobs before taking his chance on the big screen. In fact, his first credited work was a horror movie that was never released.

Chris Pratt is the face behind multiple beloved characters

Chris Pratt attends the “Guardians of the Galaxy” photo call on July 25, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Pratt first rose to fame as Andy Dwyer in Parks and Recreation. He was cast as a guest star, but the cast and crew (and fans) loved him so much that he became part of the main cast. This came after roles on shows like Everwood Y the oc

When it comes to movies, Pratt broke out when he landed the role of Peter Quill/Star-Lord in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. Guardians of the Galaxy. This, along with other big-budget movies like the jurassic world and the Lego franchises, has taken Pratt from a well-known television actor to a renowned action star.

Chris Pratt’s first movie was not released

The beginning of Chris Pratt’s film career was not what one would expect. According to Entertainment Weekly, he was working at the Bubba Gump Shrimp Company when actor Rae Dawn Chong discovered him. He told her of her desire to act for her and she offered to give him a chance.

After Chong left the restaurant, he took Pratt to Los Angeles to film her directorial debut. The movie, Cursed Part IIIIt never made it to theaters. Still, the director enjoyed having Pratt a part of the production. “It was a joy on set,” Chong said in an interview. “My movie sucked, but he was amazing.”

However, the failed horror comedy helped Pratt realize he was on the right track. He soon found a couple of concerts on television. His first leading role was in Everwoodfollowed by his recurring turn at the oc.

Pratt dropped out of college and became a stripper

Before working in film, Pratt gave higher education a shot after graduating from high school. According to Britannica, she enrolled in a community college and took some acting classes. In addition, she participated in community theater and dinner.

However, Pratt stayed in college for only half a semester before dropping out and moving to Maui, Hawaii. After moving, he lived in a tent on the beach with a friend. While times may have been tough, Pratt feels like she “lived the dream.”

Around that time, Pratt worked various odd jobs. He even tried to be a stripper, but it didn’t last long. “I was never like magic mike,” he told BuzzFeed. “I don’t think he’s a very good dancer.” In the same interview, Pratt said that he “was always very entrepreneurial growing up,” describing jobs that included babysitting, painting murals and picking blueberries. But it seems that he ended up where he wanted to be.

