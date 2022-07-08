Chris Pratt says goodbye to the UCM: “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is a masterpiece”

Chris Prattthe famous actor who has played this last decade to star lord at the UCM, has offered an interview to Men’s Health in which he has reviewed his career in Marvel Studios and has talked about his last and next appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, a film that qualifies as a “masterpiece”. Of course, before we can see the actor as part of the Guardians of the Galaxy in the imminent Thor: Love and Thunder and the christmas special of Guardians of the Galaxy planned for the end of the year.

Star-Lord: emotional goodbye after a decade

Thus, and taking advantage of the fact that it is a sports magazine, the actor has compared his career with that of a well-known Football player: “You accept that this is going to end and you want to assimilate it. You can only get it by living in the present, so that’s what I do. The other day, Russel Wilson, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback, was sent to play in Denver. He’s been in Seattle for the last ten years, roughly the same as my time at Marvel Studios. The thrill of last decade is coming to an end. Moments like that hurt me,” says the actor.

In addition, he assures that he does not know what will come next in his career, although he admits that his time at Marvel is coming to an end: “Actually, I don’t know what will come next. You ask if I am consciously turning the page, but simply the page is turning. Whether I want to or not, my time is up”.

Of course, the actor, in another interview granted to Digital Spy, claims to be very proud of James Gunn and the entire team, describing the closing of the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy as a true masterpiece: “I can say with absolute confidence that he has made a true masterpiece and I am counting the seconds until people see the film. It’s James Gunn. He has done all three movies, which is really rare and truly special in the world of big blockbusters and big studio trilogies,” Pratt concludes.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 opens in theaters on May 5, 2023.

Source | Men’s Health | DigitalSpy