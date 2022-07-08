Chris Hemsworth's unexpected cameo in Interceptor.

Last June 3 Netflix premiere Interceptoraction film directed by matthew reilly. The film stars Elsa Pataky but, in addition, her husband, Chris Hemsworthmakes a cameo. Spoilers ahead!

Hemsworth, who sports a beard and long hair, plays a salesman in an electronics store. He is trying to sell a television when the villain Alexander Kessel (Luke Bracey) intercepts communications and reveals his evil plan. “The city of Los Angeles has 23 minutes to live,” she reveals.

People panic and start running from the store, except for Chris Hemsworth’s character, who seems calm. “Wait a second. We haven’t closed yet“, it states.

Later on the screens the captain appears JJ Collins (Elsa Pataky) portrayed as a heroine who is going to save the United States, for which the seller encourages the military.

Synopsis and cast of Interceptor

Interceptor follows Captain JJ Collins, the last remaining officer at a remote missile defense base, who must contend with terrorists willing to launch missiles. 16 nuclear weapons against the United States.

Together with Elsa Pataky and Luke Bracey, they complete the cast. Aaron Glenn, Paul Caesar, marcus johnson, Zoe Carides, kim knuckey, mayenmehta Y Belinda Jombwe, among others. In addition to directing the film, Matthew Reilly has written the script with stuart beattie.

This is how Pataky prepared for the movie

As Netflix has revealed through TwitterPataky trained for almost six months and learned more than 800 moves to Interceptor. Cont with the help of Sam Hargravestunt coordinator who previously managed Chris Hemsworth on tyler rake.

“I wanted to get the physique of the United States military women. I wanted to develop muscles and feel strong, have strong arms and shoulders,” the actress told Women’s Health Australia. “I was on a strict diet. Protein, carbs… I ate as much as possible to build muscle. It was hard, but I enjoyed the process. I love being fit, it’s been a big challenge to see how much my body can change. It’s probably time I’ve been stronger,” he added.