Chris Hemsworth’s chest training to have a superhero Thor-so

How do you get Thor’s torso? well with him chest workout by Chris Hemsworth, to get started. And it will take a lot of core and abdominal work, but this area cannot be missing either.

Luckily for those who want to feel like the god of thunder, the actor has shared on social networks the routine found in his Centr app and that of course only those who are really worthy of lifting Mjölnir will be able to finish. Well, that, or those who already have a good previous physical condition.

And it is that there is more to see the video of the Australian to understand that you only get that fitness level if it goes to the top. The post may only last a few seconds, but they are enough to leave anyone with their tongues hanging out.

The chest workout than Chris Hemsworth has shared is not long, in total it does not last more than 10-15 minutes depending on how much it costs you to do it, but it’s extremely intense. It consists of the following exercises

Incline Chest Press x 12 reps

Seated chest press x 12

Fly wire x 10

Wide push-ups (hands wide apart) x 10

rest 1 minute

Those are the only four movements to make, but this circuit will have to be repeat it a total of 4 times to be able to finish the training, or at least the pectoral part.

the publication does not specify the weight necessary for the first three, so everything will depend on the level of each and the experience you have. If you are just starting out, in addition to seeking the advice of a professional to learn how to do the exercises well, you should choose the lowest load and gradually increase it.