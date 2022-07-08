Chris Hemsworth, unrecognizable in his first leaked photos of Mad Max: Furiosa

Mad Max: Furiosathe prequel to the successful Mad Max: Fury Road 2015, is currently shooting with the actress Anya Taylor-Joy as the main protagonist, a young version of the Furiosa character played a few years ago by Charlize Theron. Although it will not be the only striking name in the cast of the film, since Chris Hemsworth, Angus Sampson, Nathan Jones, Tom Burke and Goran D. Kleut will also appear. And it is precisely Chris Hemsworth who stars in the new leak of Mad Max: Furiosa, since we have the first photographs of the actor on the set of the filming, with an appearance totally unrecognizable.

Chris Hemsworth: Warlord

Thus, and thanks to these new photographs of the filming set with Hemsworth’s first appearance, we can see that the Australian actor who opens in theaters this week Thor: Love and Thunder, they will appear with a very different look than the one we are used to in their films. Of course, the suit remains a mystery, although we can already see that he will wear long hair and a large red beard.

Chris Hemsworth will play Dements, a post-apocalyptic Warlord leader of a dangerous biker gang. The official synopsis from Mad Max: Furiosa reads as follows: “As the world fell, young Furiosa (Anya Taylor-Joy) is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. (Chris Hemsworth). Touring the Wasteland they come across the Citadel presided over by Immortan Joe (Tom Burke). As the two tyrants battle for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she musters the means to find her way home.”

Mad Max: Furiosa is scheduled to be released in theaters next May 24, 2024.

Source | ScreenRant