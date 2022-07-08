Chris Hemsworth Reveals His Brother Liam Almost Got the Role of Thor

This Thursday, July 7, the fourth installment of Thor, Love and Thunder, which brings back to Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman Like the Thunder Gods. And in the midst of promoting the new film, the leading actor has given curious details about the selection for your paper.

The peculiar anecdote of Chris Hemsworth with his brother Liam in the casting of Thor

the actor of Thor: Love and ThunderChris Hemsworth revealed that his younger brother Liam was “almost cast” as the iconic Marvel superhero and the Asgardian God. And it is that with the older brother Luke Hemsworth already interpreting the acting version of Thor in both Ragnarok and love and thunderit is not crazy to think that Liam is an alternative version of the multiverse of Chris’s character.

“He was one of the first people who worked to get the part, so, I don’t know, I was able to cross paths with him. That will be fun,” Chris Hemsworth told MensXP. “In this movie, (the multiverse) it’s not something we explore. But who knows if there are more to come. As you say, it has opened multitude of options to which we can steer us or be deceived.”

the protagonist of Thor: Love and Thunder He also previously detailed his doubts about getting the role of Thor when I was waiting for a return call. “I think my audition sucked”said Chris Hemsworth, citing that his younger brother was among the last five actors in the race for the role. “I think that was the response I got.

The interpreter went on to say the following. “They said: ‘Look, he’s great, but he’s a little young.’ My agent then said, ‘Well, he has an older brother,’ which was me. I went back, auditioned a couple times and had a different attitude. Maybe I had a little more motivation than my little brother will take a look and I do not. She had also done couple of movies between those two auditionsso I had a little more experience and confidence in what I was going to do.”

