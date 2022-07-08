Chris Hemsworth returns as Thor: exclusive interview on love, thunder and something else | Entertainment

A love story to live, a new adventure, battles to face and plots to resolve from the past, are some of the challenges that Chris Hemsworth will have to face in his character of Thor, who arrives again with a film that has already made fans fall in love.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” It is the new installment of the Marvel universe that brings back old acquaintances and new villains. This time, next to the ‘god of thunder’ will be Dr. Jane Foster, played by Natalie Portman, who becomes a superhero in this fourth film.

In an exclusive interview with Blu Radio’s comic box, actor Chris Hemsworth was grateful and excited to bring Thor back to life and, for being able to develop the story that, for a long time, was paused between this Viking god and his ex-girlfriend.

“This is an unfinished business, a love that could not continue. I am very grateful that the characters meet, that they can explore again their chemistry and their relationship mentioned.

On the interpretation of his co-star, he said that it shows what it really is to be a superhero and highlighted what Portman managed to convey: “It was fantastic to meet her again, she embodies everything a superhero should be, It was personal to her, she wasn’t mimicking anyone else’s version, it was true, it was beautiful, and it stood out.”

Love triangle

No, it’s not a spoiler, it’s a situation that Thor will have to solve, because two of his loves of war meet and he will have to make things clear, if he is with ‘Stormbreaker’, his flagship ax or with Mjölnir, the hammer he was once worthy of and now belongs to Jane Foster.

And it is that this bet, of playing with emotions and comedy, plays an important role throughout the film, which he described as “unique, fresh, different and nostalgic too”.

