Chris Hemsworth reappears with a hipster beard

In addition to his role as ‘Thor’ in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Hemsworth has also played brave soldiers, medieval warriors and even an agent of the Men in Black.. And although his roles do not usually have extreme characterizations, as is the case with Gary Oldman, Johnny Depp or Christian Bale, the truth is that the Australian actor has undergone several body changes to play a specific character.

However, this time he has surprised all his fans by showing a completely different look on a film set, changing his iconic blonde beard from ‘Thor’ for a hipster-inspired beard. In the leaked photographs of the recording set of her new film “Furiosa”, which will be released in 2024, Elsa Pataky’s husband can be seen wearing a long, lush, red-haired, braided beard and a very eccentric Hungarian mustache. Also, to complement this beard, the actor wore a wig in the same shade as his imposing red beard.

In the photographs that have quickly gone viral on the internet, it has also been possible to see that the actor has had a prosthesis placed on his nose to change its original shape, modifying its appearance much more. However, it is impossible not to relate him to his ‘Thor’ character, since this new character also has a Viking aesthetic, but a little more realistic than that of the Norse deity.

This new film project is about the prequel to the movie ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ (2015) and will tell the origin of ‘Imperator Furiosa’, the character masterfully played by Charlize Theron. The film is directed by George Miller and stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Angus Sampson, Nathan Jones, Tom Burke and Chris Hemsworth, who will play the villain of the film: Dr. Dementus. This antagonistic character will have to face Immortan Joe in order to gain total control of the Citadel, thus conquering one of the most important areas of this hostile place. Likewise, Taylor-Joy will play Furiosa, who will fight tirelessly to survive all the challenges that come her way, thus recounting the origin of the character played by Charlize Theron.

“As the world collapses, the young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the warlord Dementus. Crossing the Wasteland they find the Citadel presided over by Immortal Joe. As the two tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she musters the means to find her way home,” the film’s official synopsis states. However, while the Australian actor prepares for this new film production, his fans are delighting in his performance (and his imposing physique) in the latest MCU movie, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’. In addition to the return of Natalie Portman to the franchise, after a 10-year absence, the film has received very good reviews in its first days of release.