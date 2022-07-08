Chris Hemsworth is the master of the Mo-Thor but travels in an SUV with the family

Since 2015 Chris Hemsworth has been Audi’s “film ambassador”. In collaboration with the German brand, the Australian actor organized an exclusive screening of his film in Sydney in the heart of the sea with the aim of raising funds for the Australian Childhood Foundation. With such a close collaboration it’s only fitting that Hemsworth’s luxury car collection includes a sleek black Audi Q7. In addition, the actor has been full of praise for this model: “It is incredibly impressive. I wanted something functional as I have my wife, three kids with chairs and the occasional surfboard and they all seem to fit in really well!“Your Audi Q7 is priced at €83,500.

Hemsworth has been photographed driving this model on numerous occasions and in different situations: from the hospital or the supermarket to his premieres on the red carpet. The Escalade it is the favorite SUV of Hollywood stars and in its fourth generation it has a completely new design compared to its predecessor, but instantly recognizable. Since its introduction, the Cadillac Escalade quickly became the benchmark for luxury SUVs with a dramatic design formula, long range and luxurious accommodation for up to eight occupants. It has a new 6.2 liter V8 engine, more powerful and efficient than previous models. It reaches 420CV of power and 623 Nm of torque, which represents a 5% increase in power and 10% more torque. It is mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. Regarding the suspension, Cadillac’s ‘Magnetic Ride Control’, the fastest reaction suspension system in the world, is also updated and mounted as standard. Hemsworth’s Escalade is estimated to have cost him €184,380.

Among his many film roles, Chris Hemsworth played Formula 1 driver James Hunt in the film Rush, which narrated the enormous rivalry between Hunt himself and Niki Lauda. So he is supposed to have a certain background in the motor world. That’s probably why he has this model, a great unknown Cadillac, in his garage. Its engine has a powerful and attractive sound, and the 318 hp of the aluminum V6 block, together with 360 Nm of torque, pull both axles to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.1 seconds. It has a six-speed automatic gearbox that works smoothly and balanced, and quickly enough. The all-wheel drive system works effectively by concentrating traction on the wheel that is losing grip. The only but (if you had to put one) is in its high consumption. We do not believe, however, that this is a problem for Chris Hemsworth who paid around €62,000 for this SUV.