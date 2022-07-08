Chris Hemsworth is ready to play Thor again

LOS ANGELES (EFE) .- More than a decade after his debut and with a dozen films behind him playing Thor, Chris Hemsworth returns with the most surreal version of Marvel in “Thor: Love and Thunder”, although the actor he confesses that every time he interprets it he is convinced that he will not be called again.

“Every time they call me to do the character I am grateful. Whenever I play it I think it will be the last time and that Marvel will not want me back, “acknowledges the actor.

Not even being one of the last remaining Avengers on the big screen gives Hemsworth peace of mind, whose film career is closely linked to his signing for the Marvel factory in 2011.

“The first time it was intimidating, I didn’t know if I belonged in this universe,” he recalls. Since then, the Australian actor has made the character of Thor, a Viking with a statuesque physique and linked to Greek mythology, his own, turning him into a hero whose existential crisis leads him to make wrong decisions and distance himself from people he loves.

Thor: Love and Thunder, the character’s fourth solo film, exploits this emotional meltdown like no previous installment to deliver the most surreal and risk-taking take on Marvel to date.

“We shot like seven or eight hours of film with a lot of improvisation,” Hemsworth reviews. But thanks to the ingenuity and mastery of Taika Waititi, a coherent story with a message was later put together.

After giving a 180-degree turn to the saga with “Thor: Ragnarok” (2017), the filmmaker Taika Waititi reprints his stamp on a continuation that does not take the epic of superheroes very seriously and focuses, humorously, in the search for emotional balance of its protagonist.

In this installment, the character carries the pain of the sorrows he has suffered in recent missions and embarks on a journey with the Guardians of the Galaxy (Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista and Vin Diesel also appear in the film) with unexpected results.

The most unpredictable is Thor’s encounter with his great love, astrophysicist Jane Foster, in full mission and after “8 years, 7 months and 6 days”, according to the protagonist.

Thor’s journey becomes a romantic comedy with eighties winks and a heavy metal rhythm in which the couple and the rest of the companions must settle differences.

“Everything Thor does has to do with experiences and traumas that he’s had in the past,” says Hemsworth.

Baroque, crazy landscapes and kitsch aesthetics wrap up a film that shows that Thor, under the baton of Waititi and Hemsworth’s experience, is one of the most complex and charismatic Marvel superheroes.

“I don’t know what Disney and Marvel are up to, but if they decide to bring me back, I’d be happy to return to the screen as Thor. It was fun”, concludes the famous actor.