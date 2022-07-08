Chris Hemsworth believes that when he plays Thor they will not call him again

More than a decade after his debut and with a dozen films behind him playing Thor, Chris Hemsworth confesses that every time he plays the character he thinks they won’t call him back, EFE highlights.

“Every time they call me to do the character I am grateful. Whenever I interpret it I think it will be the last time and that Marvel will not want me back, “he admits to EFE before the premiere of” Thor: Love and Thunder “, which debuts in theaters this Friday (July 8).

Not even being one of the last avengers to resist on the big screen – after the goodbye of Iron Man, Captain America and Black Widow – gives Hemsworth peace of mind, whose film career is closely linked to his signing by the Marvel factory in 2011.

change of course

“The first time was intimidating, I didn’t know if I belonged in this universe,” the actor commented on the franchise. Since then, the Australian actor has made the character of Thor his own, a reckless god linked to Norse mythology, to the point of turning him into a hero whose existential crisis leads him to make wrong decisions and distance himself from the people he loves.

“Thor: Love and Thunder”, the fourth solo film focused on the character, exploits this emotional debacle like no other previous installment to offer the most surreal and risky version of Marvel to date, highlights the Spanish agency.

«We recorded like seven or eight hours of film with a lot of improvisation -reviews Chris Hemsworth. But thanks to the ingenuity and mastery of filmmaker Taika Waititi, a coherent story with a message was later put together.

After giving a 180-degree turn to the saga with “Thor: Ragnarok” (2017), Waititi reprints his stamp on a continuation that does not take the superhero epic very seriously and focuses, in key of humor, in the search for emotional balance of its protagonist.

In “Thor: Love and Thunder”, the character drags the pain of the pains he has suffered in recent missions and embarks on a journey with the Guardians of the Galaxy (Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista and Vin Diesel also appear in the film). ) with unexpected results.

Regarding the future of the franchise, Hemasworth confesses that nothing is defined. “I don’t know what Disney and Marvel are up to, but if they decide to bring me back, I’ll be happy to come back. It’s been a lot of fun,” he says.