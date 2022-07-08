Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman meet again in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, the most colorful and queer Marvel movie

It hits theaters today Thor: Love and Thunder, where the commitment to color, humor and diversity in the history of the god of thunder is consolidated. A new installment of Marvel in which, in addition, we will witness the long-awaited meeting between Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman.

In 2017, the New Zealand director, actor and screenwriter Taika Waititi changed the course of the history of Thor, a commitment to humor that left behind two more sober, dark and dramatic films that had not fully worked within the immense cinematographic universe of Marvelbetter known as MCU.

Thor: Ragnarök the public and critics liked it, and Chris Hemsworth’s comedic appearance, already tested in Ghostbusters (2016), was a success. In fact, the actor continued to alternate action with humor in other Marvel blockbusters such as the latest installments of avengers.

And that’s how we got to Thor: Love and Thunderwhere Waititi repeats behind the camera –and in front, with a small role– and continues his commitment to color, fun, diversity…, but also to a story of the god of thunder, with action, emotion and a return of height, that of the great Natalie Portman as the Mighty Thor.