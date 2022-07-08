Chipotle Mexican Grill brings burritos to the Roblox metaverse

Chipotle Mexican Grill ventured into a new brand experience by turning (virtual) burritos into real food through Roblox.

The first hundred thousand players to successfully build and roll burritos won Burrito Bucks, which they were able to redeem for an entry code.

The top five players each day from April 7 to 13 won free burritos for a year. Additionally, completing a side quest allowed them to unlock additional rewards.



Chipotle Mexican Grill is bridging the gap between the real and virtual worlds by providing value to consumers by turning their virtual menu into real food through Roblox.

Roblox has 43.2 million daily active users worldwide. An increase of 19.1 million daily active users at the end of 2019. In fact, the number of Roblox daily active users in the fourth quarter of 2020 increased by 170.80% compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.

In 2022, the gaming platform averaged 54.1 million of daily active users in the first quarter, 28% more than the previous year. Meanwhile, its revenue jumped 39% to $537.1 million, and its users spent 11.8 billion hours on Roblox, up 22%.

How did it take place?

The experience was inspired by the comparison that users once made about the complexity between rolling up a burrito perfectly and learning to play a new video game. In addition, this dynamic comes at a time when specialists in marketing they seek to make metaverse activations more valuable to consumers.

“We’ve harnessed Play to Win, an emerging model of engagement in the metaverse, to launch our new Roblox experience celebrating Chipotle’s iconic burrito.” “We’re blending the metaverse and real-world elements of our brand to take the Chipotle fan experience to a whole new level.”.

Chipotle Burrito Builder allowed Roblox players to choose their uniform before placing and fulfilling virtual orders. The first hundred thousand players to successfully build and roll burritos win Burrito Bucks, which they were able to redeem for an entry code. The top five players each day from April 7 to 13 won free burritos for a year. Additionally, completing a side quest allowed them to unlock additional rewards.

Chipotle Mexican Grill in the growing industry of Roblox

Chipotle was an early adopter of Roblox as its promotional activation space, the April campaign was the brand’s second foray into the Roblox metaverse platform, the first being the Chipotle Boorito Maze game, which launched last Halloween. and allowed customers to win virtual prizes. In this game, players will win virtual 90’s-themed prizes in addition to real-life ticket coupons, such as Chipotle Guacmánan aluminum fanny pack, cheese frosted tips and a shirt dyed with Chipotle peppers.

While Chipotle says it’s the first national restaurant chain to connect VR gaming with real-life rewards, other brands have dipped their toes into the nascent virtual world, such as McDonald’s, Burger King, Yum Brands, Inspire Brands, Wingstop and Hyundai Motor.

In October, for example, hyundai engine company launched Mobility Adventure, a metaverse space on Roblox, the gaming platform featuring Hyundai Motor products and future mobility solutions. Collectively shared virtual space allows users to learn about and experience Hyundai’s mobility offerings and customize their avatars

Roblox, new rapidly expanding digital world

Through games like Roblox and Animal Crossing, consumers have become excited about creating digital identities in virtual hangouts, and brands want to get involved.

David Baszucki and Erik Cassel first created the beta version, which was originally called DynaBlocks, in 2004. They released Roblox Corporation two years later and the platform is now the largest user-generated content site in video games.

In 2004, he and another co-founder, Erik Cassel, created a beta version of Roblox called DynaBlocks. Baszucki, also known by the Roblox username Builderman, began testing early demos that year, eventually changing the name of the game a year later to fit the company’s brand.

The game was officially released in 2006.

The startup saw limited traction at first. But the popularity of Roblox has increased considerably in recent years.

The pandemic, which helped the gaming industry achieve dizzying growth, has added millions of users to the Roblox platform.

In fact, in April 2021, Roblox reached a milestone of 202 million monthly active users (up from 146 million in April 2020)

In this rapidly expanding new digital world known as the metaverse, the marketing possibilities are endless. With Zuckerberg championing the metaverse as the successor to the mobile internet and companies like Roblox investing heavily in metaverse-focused acquisitions, the new platform is only poised to grow.

Now read:

First in Roblox and now they share an image of an Oxxo store in GTA Oxxo and Similar Pharmacies “open” a branch in Roblox and thus display it on Twitter Work on Roblox; this is the juicy salary of engineers, designers and managers