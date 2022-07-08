Chet Hanks criticizes his father Tom Hanks for this decision at his “lowest moment”: “They destroyed me”

At 65 years old, Tom Hanks carries behind him one of the most fruitful careers that can be found in Hollywood, from mythical roles like ‘Forrest Gump’, to ‘Elvis’his most recent film.

Something they can be proud of his 5 children, fruit of different marriages and that they have mostly followed in their father’s footsteps. It is not the case of Chet, the second of his youngest childrenson also of the second wife of Hanks, Rita Wilson.

Like his brothers, Chet also embarked on acting, but with different results. At 31 years old, he is better known for his altercations than for his acting career, which he found the zenith of him in series like ‘Shameless’ or ‘Empire’.

The young man has starred drug-related episodes or allegations of sexual abuse. And recently, for his controversial YouTube channel, ‘Hanxfit’where he has shown his anti-vaccine speech or their political opinions. But he also speaks at times in it of her relationship with her father Tom Hanks, and about what it has meant for him to grow up as the son of such a famous actor.





At other times, he referred to his childhood as “complicated”, and assured in a video, as you can see above, that his situation “has many advantages, but sometimes it can be quite strange”. But on this occasion, she has remembered precisely one of the episodes to whom his problematic character led him, already at 17 years old. The same has been defined as the “black sheep” of the family.

In the video he tells that his father sent him to a therapeutic program for adolescents in trouble in a nature reserve. He explains that the program they followed there was quite hard, and that had to earn rewards like a packet of sugar or being able to call their parents.

“I was at the lowest point of my life. Completely lost, to the point where the hysteria crossed the limits that I knew. They sank me psychologically“He stated on his channel.

the youtuber, who He also teaches self-improvement courses.and had his little career as a rapper, still states in the video that he understands his parents’ decision and that now seems appropriate: “I I was totally out of control“.

Chet Hanks, also father of a daughter with his ex-partner Tiffany Miles, assured in his previous video that, despite criticizing his father’s behavior and having lived a complicated childhood, he he is very grateful: “I would not have changed my situation for anything, I love my parents“.

