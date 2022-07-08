Checo Pérez fourth in the classification; lack of determination of FIA on an investigation

Checo Pérez would start fourth in Saturday’s Sprint classification, unless sanctioned by the FIA

Czech Perez qualified in the fourth position for the classification Sprint this Saturday, a place that is not yet insured, since the pilot of Red Bull has a pending investigation for exceeding the track limit during Q2.

In his first timed lap he placed second with a time of 1:06.806, being .044 hundredths of a second. Charles Leclerc.

The man from Guadalajara began to drop in the table, but on his second fastest lap he was in first position with a time of 1:06.143, so he had a good start in qualifying.

The track became complicated for the pilots. Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, Sebastian Vettel Y Carlos Sainz saw their laps eliminated by going over track limits.

The time achieved by the one from Jalisco assured him a place in the next round. At the time of their last start they were in sixth position, while at the top they led the ferrari with Leclerc and Sainz.

The Mexican was fourth when crossing the line in his first opportunity with a 1:06.458, but far from what was shown by Lewis Hamiltonwho was almost a second faster than the man from Guadalajara.

Czech Perez he did not find his best performance in Q2, as he lagged behind the first places and ahead of him he had pilots like Stephen Ocon Y Kevin Magnussen.

Five minutes from the end of the session, the man from Guadalajara was in the elimination zone; so he entered the pits to recompose the course of his RB18.

On his return to the track and on his last chance, the Mexican managed to rescue the result by obtaining a 1:05.805, placing himself in sixth position.

The FIA ​​announced an investigation into Checo Pérez for crossing the white line of the track limit at turn 8. This came on his last recorded lap of Q2, so he would have finished 12th and his place in Q3 taken by Pierre Gasly. But FIA did not punish at the time and now we will have to wait.

Q3 was slow and bumpy. In the absence of 5 minutes to end the session Lewis Hamilton he went broadside through turn 7 and crashed into the tire wall.

Only two minutes later and with 2:31 left on the clock George Russell he also made a mistake and crashed at turn 10 causing another red flag to appear on the track.

The Mexican was in fourth place in his first and only opportunity that he lived in eThe Red Bull Ring achieving a 1:05.404, while the pole position went to Max Verstappenwho gave the local fans joy with a 1:05.092.

This Saturday could be a new duel between Red Bull Y Ferrari, because in the first row Verstappen will start with Charles Leclerc, while Pérez will start against Carlos Sainz.

Despite this result, he must go to the stewards at 7:00 p.m. Austria and there to know if he will have a sanction or will start from the fourth drawer.