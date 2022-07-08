Catch me if you can: the true story of a con man who got rich when he was younger played by Leonardo DiCaprio | SPORT-PLAY

Leonardo DiCaprio already has his name registered among the best actors of all time. His work in front of the cameras has been celebrated from his early beginnings, as in “Titanic”, to his maturity with “The Revenant”, which gave him an Oscar Award, or “The Wolf of Wall Street”. His works are always well received and They even generate controversies such as “Don’t look up”.

However, there is one of the papers by which received glowing reviews from critics, long before he received a golden statuette. The actor got into the skin of a notorious forger who, being hunted down by the FBI, ended up becoming an adviser to the feds for his talent for crime.

Is about “Catch Me If You Can”, the best film by Leonardo DiCaprio according to the Rotten Tomatoes ranking. The film was directed by steven spilberg and appeared in 2022, 20 years ago, with an incredible cast consisting of Tom Hanks, Christopher Walken, Amy Adams, Martin Sheenamong others. Learn more about the tape and where you can see it in streaming.

The swindler, in prison clothes and with a long beard, in “Catch Me If You Can” (Photo: Dreamworks Pictures)

WHAT IS “CATCH ME IF YOU CAN” ABOUT?

The film is based on the true story of Frank Abagnale Jr.., a man who, at the age of 19, already had millions of dollars in his possession after pretending to be a pilot, a doctor and a lawyer. The earnings of those professions were obtained through fake checkshis specialty and what ended up drawing the attention of the FBI.

His story, on tape, starts from the house, when he was 15 years old and a bank denied his father a loan, who was also called Frank, for tax evasion. The conditions of their home change and they have to move to an apartment, leaving behind a huge house where he was happy.

Also, his parents get to divorce and, in that trance, little Frank runs away from home and, when he runs out of money, he starts committing bank fraud. He is doing well and discovers that, by posing as an airline pilot, he could get more fortune and even be able to travel for free.

In this way, FBI agent Carl Hanratty follows in his footsteps, in a chase that won all the applause in movie theaters. The forger was so good that, in real life, he ended up being an FBI consultant and had only praise for the story that was told on the big screen.

DiCaprio dressed as a pilot and surrounded by flight attendants (Photo: Dreamworks Pictures)

WHO ARE THE ACTORS AND CHARACTERS OF “CATCH ME IF YOU CAN”?

Leonardo DiCaprio as Frank Abagnale Jr.

Tom Hanks as Carl Hanratty

Christopher Walken as Frank Abagnale Sr.

Amy Adams as Brenda Strong

Martin Sheen as Roger Strong

Nathalie Baye as Paula Abagnale

Brian Howe as Earl Amdursky

Frank John Hughes as Tom Fox

HOW TO WATCH “CATCH ME IF YOU CAN”?

The movie “Catch Me If You Can” of steven spielberg is available in the catalog of the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video. You can watch the film online at this link.

“CATCH ME IF YOU CAN” TRAILER