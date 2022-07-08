Camille Vázquez celebrated an unprecedented birthday and Johnny Depp was the protagonist

The now popular lawyer of the legendary actor American He celebrated his birthday in an unusual way, but with his client as the main protagonist. What happened?

A few days ago, the renowned portal TMZ revealed that the boyfriend of Camille Vazquez, star lawyer of Johnny Depp, I would organize a surprise party for him and then they would travel to Czech Republic to meet Depp.

That would mean the party would have already happened, and right now she and her boyfriend would be traveling to Prague, where will be the concert offered by the renowned actor interpreter of Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean.

Camille turned 38 this July 6 and would have celebrated it in an iconic way, next to her client who, thanks to his hard work as a lawyer, was able to win the legal trial he faced against his ex-wife, also an actress. Amber Heard.

Camille Vázquez confirmed in an interview for Univision that the actor had invited her to spend the summer with him, so she would travel to Europe to see him play alongside Jeff Beck, but did he really celebrate his birthday?

Camille testified for the show ‘The fat and the skinny’ that the actor of fantastic animals He invited her to one of his concerts, and immediately the fans considered that they would meet again for this special day.