Camille Vásquez: Johnny Depp’s lawyer turned into a celebrity went from employee to partner of the law firm that represented the actor | People | Entertainment

Without a doubt, the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard was one of the most mediatic in recent times. The actor won the legal battle against her ex-partner for defamation and she will have to pay him 15 million dollars, and this would not have been possible without Camille Vasquez, the lawyer who faced Heard on the stand.

The lawyer drew everyone’s attention for her legal prowess. Vasquez not only gained international fame, but now she is one of the most recognized lawyers in the world and the law firm for which she works for her promoted her to partner in the firm, wrote El Tiempo.

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: 10 key moments that marked the media trial

From Johnny Deep’s lawyer to a partner in the law firm that represented the actor

His legal strategy was key for the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor to win the trial against Heard. Therefore, Brown Rundick, the firm that Vásquez represents, promoted her and made her a partner.

“We are pleased to announce that Camille Vasquez has been elevated to partner. She was a key member of the litigation team that won the jury verdict last week for actor Johnny Depp in his libel trial against ex-wife Amber Heard,” the company wrote on Twitter.

The CEO of the firm, William Baldiga, also congratulated the Colombian father’s lawyer. “Historically, we have reserved this announcement for the end of our fiscal year, but Camille’s performance during the Johnny Depp trial showed the world that she was ready to take the next step now,” he wrote.

Camille Vasquez is positioned worldwide

The 37-year-old woman positioned herself as one of the most internationally recognized lawyers for her work in the trial of the actors. In fact, there are already Hollywood stars who request Vasquez’s services, according to specialized media.

The jurist also received an honorable mention from Best Lawyers, one of the best specialized law magazines. This publishing house highlighted her work in the trial and positioned her as the greatest reference in the legal field this year 2022.

On the other hand, in social networks they do not stop talking about women, although they prefer to keep a low profile and their accounts are not yet verified, but they already have fan pages that reach 400 thousand followers.

They also assure that she was contacted by television networks to participate in programs and shows with her name, however, this is not confirmed and local media affirm that she would not accept these proposals. (AND)

