Camille Vásquez: how old is Johnny Depp’s lawyer | United States Celebs | nnda nnlt | FAME

Camille Vasquez He was one of the most popular faces the lawsuit lawsuit that brought the actor Johnny Depp against his ex-wife Amber Heard for defamation.

The lawyer of Latin descent was part of the legal team that represented the protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean” and largely responsible for his victory, as well as being remembered for his speech against heardwhich, it is speculated, had great influence on the jury.

This even earned her the law firm she represented to decide to make her a partner, one of the biggest steps in her career, which was considered deserved by her followers, since the case was one of the most complicated.

THE AGE OF CAMILLE VASQUEZ

It was recently revealed that the actor she represented, Johnny Depp, will be the “special guest” for the lawyer’s birthday.

It should be noted that the importance obtained by women in law was such that it became romantically linked to Deppsomething that both denied, mainly because she already had a partner.

And it is that, for her birthday, her boyfriend Edward Owen decided to put together a surprise itinerary that includes a trip to Wimbledon and Prague, as well as spending several hours in London, where he lives, and a constant destination of Camille.

The lawyer born in San Francisco, California, will celebrate her 37th birthday in the company of her boyfriend and the actor from “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”, of whom a few weeks ago she declared herself a great friend.

Similarly, according to the TMZ portal, Camille will attend the concert of “Hollywood vampires”, Johnny Depp’s rock band, which will take place on July 11, days after his birthday.

Johnny Depp will be part of Camille Vásquez’s birthday (Photo: Nora Cifuentes / EFE)

MORE INFORMATION ABOUT CAMILLE VASQUEZ

PERSONAL DATA OF CAMILLE VASQUEZ

Name: Camille Marilia Vasquez

Date of birth: July 6, 1984

Age: 37 years

Place of birth: San Francisco, California

U.S. citizenship

Study Center: University of Southern California

Both listening to the judge during the trial (Photo: Kevin Lamarque / AFP)

HUGS FROM CAMILLE VÁSQUEZ TO JOHNNY DEPP

If during the trial for the case Depp vs. heard There was already speculation about a link between the actor and the lawyer, after his victory a tender hug triggered the comments on social networks.

However, in an edition ofThe fat and the skinny”, the current partner of the firm Brown-Rudnick explained the reason for the show of affection. SEE THE EXPLANATION HERE.

Camille Vásquez represented Johnny Depp in his trial against Amber Heard (Photo: Brendan Smialowski / AFP)

