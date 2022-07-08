Camila Cabello would like to be like Ed Sheeran: that’s why

Not only is he a longtime friend and collaborator of his. Now Camila Cabello see Ed Sheeran also as a model of inspiration.

The Cuban singer and actress said she would like to be like Ed Sheeran, with whom she played one of the biggest hits of 2022, “Bam Bam“, And with whom in the past he had also sung”South of the Border“, in collaboration with Cardi B. Let’s find out why.

In a new interview with Cosmopolitan UKCamila Cabello explained why she dreams of a life like that of her colleague: “He strives to be just an artist, and then he also lives his life as a normal boy. He has a “whole private life that people don’t know, where he has fun, goes out with his friends, has a family, dines with the people he loves.“.

Camila then added: “I think Ed just lives: he’s out here trying to have fun with good people and make music he loves. And that’s the same thing I’m trying to do“. Camila further stated: “I want to be an artist, not like a ‘celebrity’“.

Apparently, therefore, Camila Cabello lacks the sense of privacy and the separation between the public and private spheres. Will paparazzi and media in the future allow her to have a life like Ed Sheeran’s?

In this regard, speaking with Cosmopolitan, the pop star said: “There are varying degrees of discomfort [con la fama]. The beach thing, the paparazzi stuff and the people filming me are really uncomfortable. I was in the ocean and there were six [fotografi] a few steps away from me. He was so wrong and just plain weird. [Ma] I adapt. I no longer go to those places, nor do I put myself in such vulnerable situations. Okay, I don’t think people will be interested in my body forever“.

