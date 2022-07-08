Bye Kim! Rihanna is America’s youngest billionaire

This year, the Barbadian diva entered the list of billionaires compiled by Forbes magazine, consecrating herself as the richest musical artist in the world. Likewise, she is ranked 21st among the wealthiest and self-made women residing in the United States: she is the youngest member of this select club, at only 34 years old.

The interpreter of Diamonds has amassed a fortune estimated at 1,400 million dollars, which is largely explained by the great reception that its Fenty Beauty line, founded in 2017, has had among the public. Its products invoiced more than 550 million dollars in the year 2020.

Rihanna reappears at a music festival after being a mother.

(Getty Images)



Kim Kardashian, who in 2021 was named by Forbes as the youngest billionaire for her 1,000 million dollars, also operates in the industry that has highlighted Rihanna: fashion and beauty. This year she ranks higher on the list, ranking 16th richest women in the world. However, she ranks below the singer in the classification that only considers ‘self-made’ businesswomen, a category that excludes any type of inherited wealth. Kim’s younger stepsister, Kylie Jenner, she was the youngest woman to enter the list with a fortune of 600 million dollars.