Black Adam will be at Comic Con in San Diego, The Rock confirms

Dwayne The Rock Johnson confirms that Black Adam will be part of the films presented at Comic Con in San Diego next July 23 by Warner Bros. The panel will see guests are not the Man in Black himself, Johsnon, but also the rest of the cast, Noah Centineo (Atom Smasher), Quintess Swindell (Cyclone), Aldis Hodge (Hawkman) e Pierce Brosnan (Doctor Fate), together with the director Jaume Collet-Serra.

The full cast of Black Adambeyond Dwayne Johnson in the role of the anti-hero of the title, it also counts Noah Centineo (Atom Smasher), Quintess Swindell (Cyclone), Aldis Hodge (Hawkman) e Pierce Brosnan (Doctor Fate). Together with them there will also be Sarah Shahiwho will play Isis, and Marwan Kenzariwho will instead be the main antagonist (although the character has not yet been revealed).

Black Adamwhich will be directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (already behind Jungle Cruise, always with Johnson), he had to face many problems during his troubled development. Furthermore, the Coronavirus pandemic has further complicated things and forced the production of the film to the umpteenth postponement. The film’s release in US theaters is set for July 29, 2022. Black Adam will be released in cinemas in Italy on Thursday 21 October 2022.

The original Warner Bros. project on Shazam! had foreseen the epic clash between the superhero and his nemesis, Black Adam, a solution excluded from the script to devote more attention to the protagonist and his origin story. Apparently, the film on Black Adam it should be inspired by the works of Geoff Johns of the early 2000s.