Black Adam, The Rock is a mountain of muscle in the new DC movie

Dwayne Johnsonfamous American actor, producer and wrestler, is carving out more and more his space in the world of entertainment: starting from his introduction in the world of cinema with The Mummy – The Return (2001) of Stephen Sommers, the star began to appear in several productions, covering increasingly important roles. Among the projects in which the artist took part, we would like to mention the recent one Jungle Cruise (2021) by Jaume Collet-Serra with Dwayne Johnson on an Amazon expedition alongside Emily Blunt, Jumanji – Welcome to the jungle (2017), Fast & Furious 7 (2015), The catcher (2010), Southland Tales – This is how the world ends(2006) and, lastly, Baywatch (2017) which is thefilm adaptation of the American television series of the same name that aired from 1989 to 2001.

Well, the same Dwayne The Rock Johnsonvia a Twitter post, he showed off his mountain of muscles in a behind-the-scenes video of the new film Black Adama film in which he will play the leading role and which he will introduce in DC extended universe the cartoon character, anti-hero and arch enemy of Shazam.

The size of the protagonist is monstrous in the video below, which he sees The Rock wearing the very tight costume by Black Adam wander among the studios of Warner Bros. and finally arrive on the set, accompanied by a roaring soundtrack.

“Now the fun part begins“ wrote The Rock in the caption accompanying the post. “Let’s start working …“

Black Adam: the movie

The world needed a hero, it had #BlackAdam.

From the “Hollywood dream factory” action adventure arrives “Black Adam”the first film ever to explore the history of DC superherostarring Dwayne Johnson, and directed by Jaume Collet-Serra.

Nearly 5,000 years after he is bestowed with the almighty powers of ancient gods, and imprisoned just as quickly, Black Adam is freed from his earthly grave, ready to unleash his unique form of justice in the modern world. This is a first generic synopsis that helps us to understand which direction the film will take.

In the film, Johnson will star opposite Aldis Hodge as Hawkman; Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher; Sarah Shahi in those of Adrianna; Marwan Kenzari will be Ishmael; Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone; Pierce Brosnan will play Dr. Fate.

“Black Adam” will arrive in Italian cinemas on October 20, 2022 and will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Below is the trailer for Black Adam