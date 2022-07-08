Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson announces the panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 with a video

Dwayne Johnson has announced with a video that Black Adam will be the protagonist of a panel of the San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

The appointment is for Saturday 23 July in the spaces of Hall H, where thousands of fans will be able to preview unpublished scenes and contents.

Dwayne Johnson confirmed the Black Adam panel in the footage: “The rumors are true! Get ready because we’re coming to San Diego Comic-Con“.

The actor added that those present will be able to receive gifts and the event will also be attended by the interpreters of the members of the Justice Society of America and the director Jaume Collet-Serra.

Dwayne then reiterated that he is working hard to create an unforgettable panel and a fantastic experience.

The film will debut on October 21 in US theaters and the cast will also include Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone.

At the center of the plot will be Black Adam who is released after 5,000 years, ready to unleash his only form of justice in the modern world. The screenplay is written by Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani.