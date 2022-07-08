Black Adam and Shazam! 2 confirm their panels at SDCC 2022

Dwayne Johnson and Zachary Levi have announced with some short promotional videos that Black Adam and Shazam! Fury of the gods will be in the SDCC

Despite reports initially claiming that Warner Bros Discovery was thinking of reducing his presence in the San Diego Comic-Consince the company evaluated the costs of the convention, it seems that its films of DC They will be present. this very morning, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has announced that Black Adam will be in Hall H at SDCC 2022 later this month, and now it looks like Shazam! fury of the gods It will also be presented in the same room on the 23rd.

The actor Zachary Levi has revealed on Instagram that DC will carry the sequel to the acclaimed Shazam! to Comic-Con. It’s one of the most anticipated movies of the year, and with a great panel at SDCC that will reunite the cast and crew of the filmthe fans too you should wait to see the first trailer from Shazam! Fury of the gods.

In his Instagram account, Levi has shared a small video in which we can see the silhouette of the superhero wrapped in shadows. In the ad, the superhero greets fans and says that he’s here again, “being an advance«. Unfortunately, there isn’t much in the new footage that tells us what Shazam! Fury of the gods, but at least now we know it won’t be long until we find out what new threat they’ll be facing billy batson and his superpowered adoptive family in the sequel.

Secondly, Dwayne Johnson has announced and hyped an important panel on Black Adam in the next San Diego Comic-Con 2022 in an amazing new video. The rock He’s been in the role of Black Adam for over a decade, though his solo debut is gearing up for release later this year. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serrawho has already worked with Johnson on Jungle CruiseBlack Adam is intended to be a Shazam spin-off that tells the origin story of the titular antihero, a slave of Kahndaq who is granted powers by the ancient wizard Shazam and who is imprisoned for thousands of years for abusing his abilities.

news of the movie Warner Bros. arrived today from an unexpected source, as Pierce Brosnanwho plays the Dr Fateposted on his official Instagram the announcement that Black Adam will have a panel on Saturday, July 23 at Hall H. A tweet from Dwayne Johnson indicates that he will also attend with the co-stars. aldis hodge, Noah Centineo Y Quintess Swindell and the director Jaume Collet-Serra. Panel attendees will receive a special gift.