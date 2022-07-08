Biden awards Presidential Medal to gymnast Simone Biles and Denzel Washington

The President Joe Biden presented the Presidential Medal to the gymnast Simone Biles and actor Denzel WashingtonTwo-time Oscar winner.

These medals are part of the highest civil distinction which is granted in USA personalities who have stood out for their fight for civil rights in that country.

Photo: AFP

Total 17 political personalitiessports, entertainment and business They were awarded the medal.

On social networks, President Biden published the complete list of the winners.

Decorated athletes and military heroes, artists, civil rights giants, activists and trailblazing representatives, intellectuals, and innovators. That’s America. And these are our 2022 Presidential Medal of Freedom recipients. pic.twitter.com/2MmWFfaDVh — President Biden (@POTUS) July 7, 2022

On the other hand, the gymnast Simone Biles Only 25 years old, he established himself as the youngest personality to receive the medal from President Biden.

Despite her young age, Biles is a gymnast who already has 32 Olympic medals and many awards in international championships.

The young woman also stands out in the world of activism in favor of the mental health and safety of athletes.

Steve Jobs, the late businessman and co-founder of Apple, also received a posthumous medal.

Biden noted that the group of 17 honorees is “extraordinary”.

It was my honor to welcome some extraordinary Americans to the White House today and honor each of them with our nation’s highest civilian award, the Presidential Medal of Freedom. pic.twitter.com/sWJtMv7o1I — President Biden (@POTUS) July 7, 2022

