Because Kim Kardashian’s daughter had a Stop at Paris Fashion Show sign

North West, the daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, exhibited a “Stop” sign at Paris Fashion Week. Here because.

North West it is a peperino just like its mother Kim Kardashian. The little girl, born from the relationship between Kim and Kanye West, is now 9 years old. In these days, she has participated – together with her mother – in the Paris Fashion Week. The little girl stood out with a funny curtain while she attended the Jean Paul Gaultier fashion show.

North West shows a sign that says “Stop”

In these hours, a video portraying North West has gone viral. Kanye West’s daughter was immortalized at Paris Fashion Week as she attended the Olivier Rousteing collection runway show for Jean Paul Gaultier. North was sitting one step away from Anna Wintour. When her camera landed on her, he held up a white “Stop” sign. Her gesture went viral and many wondered what she was protesting against. In these hours, her mother Kim Kardashian has thought about it to clarify.

Kim Kardashian explains the reason for her daughter North West’s gesture

Kim Kardashian posted a post on her Twitter profile and explained why her daughter saw fit to say enough. She pointed out, first of all, that the sign on which she wrote the word “Stop” was, in fact, she was her invitation. The same card that the people around her were using to fan and fight the heat, North saw fit to turn it into a means of expressing her dissent. But who was he mad at? Apparently, to annoy her were the photographers who, instead of concentrating on the show, thought of immortalizing her and her mother:

Kim Kardashian: “I didn’t damage Marilyn Monroe’s dress, I only wore it for a few minutes”